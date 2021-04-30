Pregnant and lactating women can now be vaccinated with the J & J vaccine

Cape Town – Pregnant and lactating women with comorbidities can receive Johnson & Johnson (J & J) jabs under the Sisonke vaccination program.

South African health product regulators (Sahpra) announced Thursday that pregnant women at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 may be vaccinated in consultation with their healthcare providers.

“It is not yet clear if the J & J Covid-19 vaccine will be excreted in breast milk. Breastfeeding women need to be counseled for lack of information in this regard, and the benefit risk assessment will be registered clinically. It should be done by a doctor. “

Read “Vaccination data should be collected as part of an ongoing Sisonke study and by the National Pregnancy Exposure Registry once the vaccine is deployed.” statement From Sapra.

Regulators have also given vaccines that use the same viral vectors as the J & J vaccine to pregnant people in all semesters of pregnancy, including large-scale Ebola vaccination trials, with pregnancy-related consequences He said there were no harmful consequences. Those affecting infants were associated with vaccination in these studies.

The first clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine excluded pregnant women, and most studies excluded lactating women.

Two recent commentary published in SA Medical JournalCalled for a more effective, personalized, patient-centric approach to the question.

“The theoretical benefits of vaccination of mothers may outweigh the known risks associated with Covid-19 during pregnancy, but pregnant and lactating women have the right to autonomy and medical care. Vaccinations should be selected by consulting and making informed decisions Providers are using the available data, “said Jarrod Zamparini, co-author of the report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also does not recommend stopping breastfeeding after vaccination.

[email protected]