Find researchers, intermittent fasting can lower blood pressure

For the first time, researchers have demonstrated that intermittent fasting can reduce hypertension by reshaping the gut microbiota using animal models.

The study was conducted at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, USA, where Dr. David J. Durgan and his colleagues found that hypertension, especially the destruction of the gut microbiota known as dysbiosis, adversely affects blood pressure.

“Previous studies in our lab have shown that the composition of the gut microbiota in animal models of hypertension differs from that of animals with normal blood pressure,” said Baylor’s assistant professor of anesthesiology. One Dargan says. Animals suffering from hypertension showed certain disruptions to the gut microbiota.

Researchers have also shown that transplanting an unhealthy or alien intestinal flora from a hypertensive animal into a healthy individual causes the recipient to develop hypertension.

“This result has taught us that dysbiosis is not only the result of high blood pressure, but is actually involved in causing it,” Dargan said.

“This basis led to the current study that suggested answering two questions. First, can we manipulate alien microorganisms to prevent or alleviate hypertension? Second, gut microbiota are animals. How does it affect blood pressure? ”Added Dargan.

Can blood pressure be regulated by manipulating the gut microbiota?

To answer the first question, Dargan and his colleagues have previously shown that fasting is one of the major drivers of gut microbiota composition and a promoter of beneficial cardiovascular effects. I used the research. However, these studies did not provide evidence linking microbial flora to blood pressure.

Using models of SHRSP (rats prone to spontaneous hypertensive stroke) and normal rats, the researchers set up two groups. One group had hypertensive and normal rats fed every other day, while the other group, called controls, had hypertensive and normal rats with unlimited food availability. I was there.

Nine weeks after the start of the experiment, the researchers observed, as expected, that rats in the hypertensive control group had higher blood pressure than those in the normal control group. Interestingly, in the group fasted every other day, hypertensive rats had significantly lower blood pressure than non-fasted hypertensive rats.

“Next, we investigated whether microbiota was involved in the blood pressure reduction observed in fasted SHRSP rats,” Durgan said.

Researchers transplanted the microbial flora of fasted or unrestricted rats into sterile rats that do not have their own microbial flora.

Durgan and his colleagues found that sterile rats that received the microflora of normally fed SHRSP rats had higher blood pressure than sterile rats that received the microflora from normal control rats, as did the corresponding microflora donors. I was excited about it.

“It is particularly interesting to see that sterile rats treated with microbiota from fasting SHRSP rats significantly reduced blood pressure than rats treated with microbiota from SHRSP control rats,” Durgan said. Said. “These results showed that fasting-induced changes in the microbial flora were sufficient to mediate the hypotensive effect of interrupting fasting.”

How the microbial flora regulates blood pressure

The team proceeded to investigate the second question of the project. How does the gut microbiota regulate blood pressure?

“We applied whole-genome shotgun sequence analysis of the microbial flora and non-targeted metabolomics analysis of plasma and gastrointestinal tract content. Among the observed changes, changes in bile acid metabolites have the potential to regulate blood pressure. He stood out as a great mediator, “said Dargan.

The team found that normally fed SHRSP hypertensive animals had less circulating bile acids than normotensive animals. On the other hand, SHRSP animals that followed an intermittent feeding schedule had more circulating bile acids.

“In support of this finding, supplementing animals with the primary bile acid, cholic acid, was found to significantly reduce blood pressure in the SHRSP model of hypertension,” said Durgan.

Taken together, this study shows for the first time that intermittent fasting may be beneficial in reducing hypertension by reforming the composition of the gut microbiota in animal models. This study also provides evidence that dysbiosis contributes to hypertension by altering bile acid signaling.

“This study is important to understand that fasting can affect the host through manipulation of the microbial flora,” said Dargan.

“This is a fascinating idea because of its potential clinical application. Many of the bacteria in the gut microbiota have beneficial effects when entering the circulation and the physiology of the host. When the fasting schedule is It may help regulate the activity of the gut microbiota population in the day or to bring about natural health benefits, “Dargan added.

material Provided by Baylor College of Medicine