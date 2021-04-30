The science behind Oregon’s surge, new restrictions, and vaccination guidelines

Over the last five weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Oregon has skyrocketed. On Friday, 15 counties will be subject to new social distance expansion restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus variants that are currently causing the infection, new restrictions, updated guidelines for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not, and their underlying science. here it is.

Much of Oregon is under new social distance restrictions that come into effect on Friday, and the CDC has released new guidelines. What is the science behind them?

Closed restaurant and indoor dining:

Indoor dining is consistently listed as one of the most dangerous activities of COVID-19. Remove the mask when eating inside. Also, depending on the air circulation in the room, small droplets of water or virus can remain in the air for a very long time, said Chunhuei Chi, director of the Oregon State University Global Health Center.

Increase maximum number of outdoor diners per facility from 50 to 100:

“Since the pandemic began, the evidence that the virus has been difficult to spread outdoors is very strong,” Chi said. Fences, tents and canopies can increase the chances of transmitting the virus, and it is still important to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Capacity limits for gyms, pools and other indoor sports facilities:

“When you exercise, your metabolism is much faster,” Qi said. “If you are a carrier, more viruses may be exhaled into the air.”

Capacity limits for outdoor pools and other outdoor sports facilities:

Relatively speaking, it’s safer to do it outdoors than indoors, but sports are still riskier.

“Masks are very important in the kind of sport that involves very close physical contact, even though they are outdoors.” Qi Said.ItIt is important to keep the audience away. Just like running, cheering on your favorite team will give you lots of viruses.

Get out “

The most dangerous activities include chanting, screaming, singing, exercising, and playing wind instruments. Wearing masks and taking those activities outdoors makes it much safer.

“Last year I was tracking ongoing protests in the Portland area,” Qi said. “The majority wore masks and the number of cases did not increase.”

Colin Rath (right), one of the owners of Migration Brewing, is dissatisfied with Governor Brown’s potential to impose new dietary restrictions. The staff does not know what to plan. The guest does not know what to plan. “ Kristian Foden-Venture

Masks, masks, everywhere:

The CDC recently released new mask guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In other states, that can mean a big change. But in Oregon, where most of the pandemics have public spaces, things haven’t changed much. When indoors, in most cases the CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask. If you’re outdoors and not crowded, you probably don’t need a mask. More detailed information can be found on the CDC charts, Here..

Incidents are declining in the United States Why are they increasing here?

This is hard to say. There are many potential factors.

In many pandemics, the prevalence of COVID-19 in Oregon is low compared to other states. This means that unvaccinated Oregons are less likely to have some degree of immunity to the COVID-19 virus. Simply put, more people can be infected here.

The weather is another possibility.

“It’s April. People have the heat of spring and want to go out,” Brett Tyler said. Tyler is a Principal Investigator for the TRACE Project at Oregon State University and Director of OSU’s Center for Genome Research and Biomedical Computing. Since the early months of the pandemic, TRACE has conducted randomized studies to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in various Oregon communities.

But there is another possibility, which is also what TRACE monitors. It is a different, more infectious COVID-19 variant.

Which version of the virus is currently sickening Oregons?

Oregon was somewhat spared when the United States first recorded an epidemic of the new COVID-19 variant. The more infectious and deadly B.1.1.7 mutants first discovered in the United Kingdom have led to a surge in cases on the East Coast and Midwest, while unique homemade mutants have emerged on the West Coast. Two variants of California, B.1.427 and B.1.429, are only slightly more infectious than the original virus.

But in March it began to change. And by the first week of April, B.1.1.7 had become the most common coronavirus variant prevalent in Oregon.

“The proportion of sequence cases in Oregon has been reported to have risen very sharply in B.1.1.7,” Tyler said. “Rised from 10% [of cases sequenced in Oregon] It will be 60% from March 14th to April. “

It is not clear why B.1.1.7 took off so quickly. It is one of the most contagious COVID-19 variants ever found. According to Tyler, the spring trip may have increased the number of B.1.1.7 cases in Oregon. April data is still in stock.

Good news: All vaccines available in the United States are very effective against B.1.1.7.Other variants — P1 and the first identified in Brazil B.1.351, first detected in South Africa — Looks a little better at avoiding vaccines, but less common.

“Both are here, accounting for about 2-6% of cases, but not dramatically increasing,” Tyler said. “We are very careful about them,” as vaccines may not be very effective against them.

Who is sick?

In Oregon and across the country, hospitals have seen significant changes in the types of patients they treat. Throughout the majority of pandemics, the most severe cases of COVID-19 are found in the elderly and people with underlying illness.

Most people in these groups are now fully vaccinated, so their chances of getting COVID-19 are much lower. Ideally, young adults are less susceptible to severe infections, which means that hospitals rarely see cases.

But that has changed in the last few weeks. In Oregon, more and more young people are suffering from a serious illness with COVID-19.

Healthcare professionals will take care of COVID patients in the emergency room of Nossa Senorada Conceison Hospital on March 11. In more than half of Brazil’s 26 states, ICU occupancy reached more than 90% during a pandemic. Silvio Avila via Getty Images / AFP

Dr. Lenny Edwards, Chief Medical Officer at Oregon Health & Science University, said in a press conference, “In the past few weeks, we have been caring for more sick, younger, underlying COVID patients in our (intensive care unit). I will. ” Meeting April 23.

The idea that B.1.1.7, and potentially other variants, may be behind these severe cases in young and healthy adults is supported by anecdotes from around the world. In Michigan, we also saw an intensive care unit full of youthful patients, as we saw in the UK at the end of last year.

Currently, B.1.1.7 and other variants are believed to be involved in outbreaks in India.

“The current wave of COVID has different clinical behavior,” said Dr. Sujay Shad, senior cardiac surgeon at Sagangalam Hospital in India. Told the New York Times“It’s affecting young adults. It’s affecting families. It’s a whole new thing. A two-month-old baby is infected.”

These vaccines work. Vaccines are the best way to prevent hospitalization with COVID-19, in addition to never being exposed. Also, some vaccines are less effective against some variants, but are much less likely to be hospitalized or die.

Study published on Wednesday Adults over the age of 65 who received both Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were 94% less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people of the same age, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ..

Also, people vaccinated with COVID-19 appear to be significantly less likely to spread the disease.

One shot gives you some protection, so once you get it, it will make your breathing easier. But you can’t disappoint your vigilance. The same CDC study found that a single dose of either vaccine reduced the chances of an adult being hospitalized by only 64%.

According to Tyler, it is important to follow social distance guidelines if you are vaccinated. It’s even more important if you’re half vaccinated.

“If you don’t take a full course of antibiotics, think that you can evolve antibiotic-resistant strains,” Tyler said.

..

Preparation of COVID-19 vaccine at drive-through vaccination clinic at Portland International Airport on April 9, 2021. The clinic is a consortium sponsored by Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Port, and the American Red Cross. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

Today, many viruses are widespread in Oregon. About a quarter of the state is fully vaccinated, and about the same amount is given in a single dose. This means that the right virus is very likely to find someone with the right weaknesses.A virus that has been successfully spread to people who have received only one shot may eventually be better spread to both people. dose.Along Currently, social distances reduce the chances of evolution of vaccine-resistant coronavirus variants.

You can catch COVID-19 in the first few days after receiving the shot, and when you actually receive the shot. Immunity reaches full strength in just a few days, CDC recommends waiting at least 2 weeks Before considering “safety”.

Tyler suggests taking it a step further. “There were some cases where people tested positive after two weeks, but they caught it 10 days ago.” That would be before they developed full immunity.

So if you can wait a few more days before re-entering society, do it.