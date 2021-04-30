The American Heart Association advises considering medications for specific patients with stage 1 hypertension





According to a new statement from the American Heart Association (AHA), medication should be considered for patients with slightly hypertension who do not respond to healthy lifestyle changes for 6 months. High blood pressure.. This statement helps bridge the guideline recommendations gap by addressing ways to manage untreated stage 1 hypertension that are not fully addressed by the 2017 treatment guidelines. 2017 American College of Cardiology / American Heart Association Blood Pressure Management Guidelines Recommendation Year for Patients with Stage 1 Hypertension with Blood Pressure Levels of 130-139 / 80-89 mm Hg and Risk of Heart Attack or Stroke Within 10. Is to first treat with a healthy lifestyle change and then repeat the blood pressure check in 6 months. For patients with stage 1 hypertension who are at 10 years high risk of heart attack or stroke, the guidelines recommend antihypertensive drugs in addition to a healthy lifestyle. A newly released statement states that clinicians will be at low risk for 10 years if blood pressure targets (<130/80 mm Hg) are not met after 6 months of healthy lifestyle changes. It suggests that medication should be considered. This is true for about 10% of American adults with high blood pressure. Most patients with stage 1 hypertension are adults under the age of 40. Randomized controlled trials that followed these patients for risk of cardiovascular disease are lacking, and the statement-making committee has other forms of evidence, including observational studies focusing on the relationship between blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. I made a conclusion based on. “People with blood pressure below 130/80 mm Hg have fewer markers of cardiovascular risk, such as elevated coronary calcium, heart enlargement, and accumulation of fat deposits called atherosclerosis of the neck arteries. “Yes,” said Daniel W. Jones. , MD, FAHA, Chair of Statement Writing Group, Press Release. “There is strong evidence that treating high blood pressure can save lives by reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.” Recommended healthy lifestyle changes include achieving ideal weight, exercising, limiting dietary sodium, increasing potassium intake, and following a diet (DASH) diet to stop high blood pressure. included. The Dash diet consists of a diet that combines fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy products, and reduced saturated and total fat. It is recommended that these patients limit alcohol and refrain from smoking. “In the United States and most developed countries, limiting enough sodium to lower blood pressure is very difficult, and all of us maintain a healthy weight in what I call a toxic food environment. Is difficult, “Jones said in the release. “We want clinicians to advise patients to take healthy lifestyle changes seriously and do their best. We certainly want blood pressure without the addition of medication. I like to reach my goals, but successful treatment of high blood pressure improves both years and quality of life. “ reference Drugs can help if slightly higher blood pressure does not respond to lifestyle changes [news release].. EurekAlert; April 29, 2021. Accessed on April 29, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-04/aha-ish042621.php

