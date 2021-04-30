Brazilian variants may be more contagious

April 30, 2021-The first variant of the coronavirus detected in Brazil appears to be much more infectious than other versions of the virus, new studies say.

First study Published in ScienceHe also said that a variant called P.1 could evade the immunity acquired by people after being previously infected with the coronavirus.

Brazil is desperately suffering from a COVID pandemic, reporting 14.5 million confirmed cases (third most in the world) and approximately 399,000 COVID-related deaths (second most in the world).

Manaus, the capital of the State of Amazonas, has been hit hard.

In research articles, Science daily About 75% of Manaus people said they were infected with the first COVID wave in mid-2020. Some experts speculated that the city may have reached herd immunity.

However, a second wave of infection struck Manaus in late 2020, with P.1 being the predominant strain.

“Our epidemiological model shows that P.1 is more contagious than previous coronavirus strains and is likely to avoid the immunity from infections of other strains,” a new study said. Corresponding author of Samir Bhatt, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen, said in Science Daily.

Researchers have found that P.1 has acquired 17 mutations, including 3 mutations in the peplomer. The P.1 strain is 1.7 and 2.4 times more infectious than other coronavirus strains and can avoid 10% to 46% of the immunity gained by infecting other strains.

Researchers also determined that people in Manaus are 1.2 to 1.9 times more likely to die from P.1 infection than infections from other strains.

However, the study states that “the recent epidemic in Manaus has strained the city’s health care system and has inadequate access to health care.” Therefore, it is not possible to determine whether the estimated increase in relative mortality risk is due to P.1 infection, stress on Manaus’ health care system, or both. “

The P.1 variant has spread around the world since it was discovered in Brazil. In the United States, 497 cases have been reported in 31 states. CDC said..