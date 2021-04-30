Health
Vaccine compliance disparities in childhood require public health efforts
-According to new people, there are socio-economic and racial health inequalities in childhood vaccine compliance. Research The University of Virginia School of Medicine is calling for targeted public health efforts to increase childhood immunization rates.
In 2018, childhood immunization rates fell below the federal target of 90%, with only 72.8% of babies aged 19-35 months receiving the entire series of seven recommended pediatric vaccines. A series of vaccines reduces the risk of infection, illness and death from diseases such as chickenpox, mumps, measles, hepatitis B and diphtheria.
Infants from families with incomes below the federal poverty line, babies born to mothers under high school education, and black babies were less likely to complete the vaccine series.
“These findings emphasize that there are still significant disparities in protecting infants from preventable diseases in the United States,” said Dr. Rajesh Balkrishnan, a researcher at UVA’s School of Public Health Sciences. It states as follows. Press release..
“The low rate of the 7-vaccine series of low-income households is disappointing, especially in federal programs such as Vaccine for Children, which covers their services,” continued Balkrishnan.
Non-compliance with childhood vaccines not only risks deteriorating an individual’s health, but also weakens the immune system of the entire population and can spread preventable illnesses more easily.
Between 2009 and 2018, the total number of babies receiving the complete vaccine series increased by 30%. However, poverty-related disparities in vaccination have widened during this period.
In 2009, children in families living below the federal poverty line were 9% less likely to receive the complete vaccine series than children in families with an annual income of more than $ 75,000. Ten years later, low-income children were 37% less likely to complete the vaccine series.
Researchers have found that the disparity in pediatric vaccine compliance among low-income families given the availability of federal programs such as Vaccine for Children, which provides free vaccines to low-income, uninsured, or uninsured children. He pointed out that the expansion was particularly disappointing.
The disparity in childhood immunization rates based on mothers’ education has also widened over the last 15 years. Researchers Compliance with childhood vaccinations Between 1995 and 2003, we found that mothers under high school education were 7.8% less likely to complete the vaccine series than mothers with college education.
The gap is widening. The latest study found that mothers who did not graduate from high school were almost 27% less likely to receive a complete vaccination of their baby than mothers who had a college education.
Research revealed Racial health inequalities At the completion rate of the vaccine series. Black babies are 8% less likely to receive all recommended vaccines than non-Hispanic white babies.
“Previous studies have shown several reasons for this disparity between African-American populations, including lack of access to preventive medicine, lack of confidence in health care systems, and a lack of understanding of the risks and benefits of vaccination. It’s been highlighted, “says the author of the study. I have written.
The researchers added that the road from there would be difficult. Previous studies have shown that case manager-based patient education can improve vaccination rates for blacks and traditionally underserved populations, but the intervention is not complete, the team said.
“The study succeeded in improving immunization rates, but the intervention itself was considered less cost-effective,” they explained. “To increase immunization rates in the African-American community, we need to implement more cost-effective methods.”
Balkrishnan suggested some public health Strategies that may help increase vaccine intake in these vulnerable populations.
“Free vaccination without doctors’ management costs, associated with potential programs frequently accessed by low-income families, could be a potential solution to increase vaccination coverage,” Balkrishnan said. Mr. says. “We can also expand the role of healthcare professionals such as pharmacists to provide these services in a cost-effective manner.”
