TimesOC: Orange County spreads again with word of mouth at COVID-19

Orange County became viral this week after supervisor Don Wagner asked OC Healthcare Agency

Whether the tracking device will be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine, directed by Clayton Chau.

The short clip of the exchange attracted the attention of thousands on Twitter. The Washington Post and The Daily Beast have published an article about it. The attention of the press and social media was not positive for Wagner, who disputed how the public and the media perceived and portrayed the issue.

“In the name of public health, Dr. Chau and I are calling on media outlets who did not confirm the source before the press, promoting the issue of vaccine hesitarian and disseminating false information,” Wagner first said. On Twitter and tagged the reporter. “… In the name of public health, we demand the public withdrawal of false information and a clear explanation of our position. We personally read false stories by secondary journalists. I don’t want to be vaccinated. “

Wagner and Chau streamed a press conference Facebook Thursday to tackle this issue further.

“We hear rumors, some of them are more crazy than others, but they are there,” Wagner said. “… the responsibility is to debank them. I’m hearing about vaccine passports. We’re from our members,” Oh, you’re children without our consent. I’m going to get vaccinated. ” I’ve heard that these injectable microchips will, of course, be tracked. Hundreds of people visit the board. I have thousands of emails and phone calls in my office and I’m worried about these issues. That is not true. But the vaccine hesitation is there.

“All I was doing at the board was to explain to Dr. Chau some of those claims, not because I wondered if they were true, but because I thought they might be true. I know that’s not the case. I’m on the board of directors overseeing the county’s vaccination efforts. I’m also vaccinated myself. Instead, Dr. Chau raised them to ensure that the vaccine was safe to the public. Dr. Chau and I are working on rumors to help overcome the hesitation of the vaccine. did.”

At the last two supervisory board meetings, dozens of people have participated in public comments to oppose vaccines and spit out conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

A few weeks ago, Chau and the county overseer said Vaccine passport. At the meeting, many argued that there was no pandemic and that the vaccine was ineffective. A passage of the Bible was read aloud, and the power of God was mentioned many times. Terms such as “communism” and “fascism” were used.

Snopes, fact check websiteWagner said he was dispelling rumors among those who spoke during public comments.

“Wagner raised questions solely to uncover the tracking device claims made by the majority of Orange County citizens in the course of 67 official statements from conspiracy theory groups against vaccines,” the website said.

The clip was replaced as follows.

“Are you intending to track people?” Wagner asked Chau.

“No,” Chau said.

“I’ve heard about vaccines, tracking device injections, but is it done everywhere?” Wagner said.

“I’m sorry, I have to compose myself,” Chau said with a laugh. “There is no vaccine in the world with an embedded tracking device that I know. Limited.”

Republican Don Wagner, who represents Orange County’s 3 million inhabitants, wants to know if the Covid vaccine contains a tracking device. pic.twitter.com/vNCQexKFBI — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 28, 2021

— Some parents and students at Huntington Beach Held Protests this week after the Huntington Beach School District decided not to return the two junior high schools to full-time instruction. Over 2,000 students spend only part of their school week on campus.

— California State Guard activation Orange County units respond to natural disasters and public anxiety. TeamShield and TeamBlaze have the potential to provide traffic control and human checkpoints in the event of a wildfire or civil unrest.

— Popular pair Osprey Three chicks have hatched at the Sunset Aquatic Marina in Huntington Beach. Locals and wildlife photographers have been watching a couple of birds for the past four years.

— Follow the whole country look for, Laguna Beach has chosen Shohreh Dupuis as the new city manager. She was Assistant City Manager.

— Now students Came back The Newport Mesa Unified School District needs to understand how to provide transportation services for special needs and general education students in order to receive full-time instruction.

— Orange County Art Community lost Since the pandemic began, we have over $ 100 million and thousands of jobs. Currently, some venues may begin to recover, but it may take some time.

— Orange County’s healthcare organization, 360 Clinic Forge Partnership with the US Navy to test the Navy’s family COVID-19 in Bremerton, Washington and San Diego. The 360 ​​Clinic continues to expand, with 50 sites in Orange County and the surrounding cities.

— After the death of former Angels player Tyler Skaggs at the age of 27, the organization and the baseball community fell into shock and distrust. Two years later, Eric Kay, the team’s longtime communication director, Face the trial This summer after being charged with giving Skaggs oxycodone tablets contaminated with the deadly drug fentanyl.

— Pitcher Angels helped draw a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. The Angels made a quick start with four runs in the first top, but the Rangers are almost back.

— Edison High School Softball Team upset Second place in Los Alamitos this week.

— Disneyland will reopen today. Here There are some guidelines and new safety guidelines on how to navigate the park while the ride is closed.

— Not only those who go to the park are fighting Return To Disneyland. Theme park workers are also ready, not just salaries.

— Columnist Patrice Apodaca I have written Orange County has a problem of hatred. She reports that the number of cases related to hatred is increasing in the county.