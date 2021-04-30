What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, April 30th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

Ottawa reports An additional 206 COVID-19 cases and 1 death.. Two more died of COVID-19 in the Outaouais area.

Over 75% of Ottawa residents in their 60s are currently vaccinated at least once.

State Capital Committee Closing more roads for car traffic this spring and summer Than 2020.

Ontario Commission Why COVID-19 devastated long-term care facilities We will deliver the report today.

Watch Live | The Federal Pandemic Update will begin at 11:30 am.

Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Christia Freeland, Minister of Procurement Anita Anand, Deputy Prime Minister Teresa Tam of Canada, and Deputy Prime Minister Howard New will speak to Canadians about the situation at COVID-19. 0:00

How many cases do you have?

The area is Record-breaking third wave Of pandemics including More dangerous coronavirus mutants , With strain contact tracing Push the hospital beyond its limits ..

As of Thursday 24,188 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.. There are 2,088 known active cases, 21,596 resolved cases, and 504 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 44,200 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which nearly 40,000 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 177 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 197.

Akwesasne More than 640 inhabitants tested positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Eleven people died and one died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

COVID-19 patient transfer Continue from other areas to Ottawa hospitals..

On Friday, a hospital in Ottawa said 29 Ottawa residents and 36 patients from outside the city were receiving critical care in Ottawa.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, Please contact ..

what can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is below Stay-at-home order Until At least May 20..

People can only leave home for essential reasons such as food availability, health care pursuits, and exercise. You will only be asked to leave the immediate area or state if absolutely necessary.

Most of the meetings are forbidden With the exception of small activities at home and small religious services.

Golf course Tennis courts and basketball courts are one of the closed recreational facilities.

There is a police checkpoint between Ontario and Quebec, Not running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week..Ontario officers Have the power to stop and ask people If you believe they gathered illegally.

Ontario Moved to online learning indefinitely..Day care Stay open..

See | Mom’s stress builds up Supervise children while working:

Jennifer McDonald, who works as an intensive care nurse at Ottawa Hospital, says the extra work of overseeing online learning for her two children added to the stress. 1:14

Most non-critical businesses can only offer curbside pickups. Access to the shopping center is restricted and large stores can only sell essentials.

The gym and personal care services are closed, but the restaurant only offers takeaway and delivery.

Community health units and communities You can also set your own rules, Like Ottawa Around the playground, Prince Edward County is doing Around the trip Kingston is doing For breakwater park..

West Quebec

Prime Minister François Lego The situation in Gatineau is serious We ask the people there to leave the house only when it is essential.

Schools, gymnasiums, theaters, personal care services, and non-essential businesses are closed At least until May 10th in Utaue..

Personal gatherings are prohibited except for people living alone to meet other households. Remote outdoor exercise is permitted in groups of up to eight people.

curfew From 8 pm to 5 am

People there are only in close contact with those who live with them, masked for all other direct contact, and are required to stay away. Leave their immediate vicinity only for essential reasons — Moving to the yellow or green zone poses a fine threat.

Distance and separation

New coronavirus Spreads mainly through droplets It Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination.. Coronavirus variant of concern More contagious, I’m taking over..

All in day10:37Tracking and study of coronavirus mutants Virologist and professor Marc-Andre Langlois of the University of Ottawa discusses his latest mission to lead a network of researchers to study how coronavirus variants react with existing vaccines. 10:37

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future Like being at home when you’re sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec ..

OPH says residents You should wear a mask outside the house as much as possible..

A pedestrian masked on Bank Street in late April 2021. (Bryan Morris / CBC)

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.Length varies with Quebec And Ontario..

Health Canada recommends that older people and people with underlying illnesses or weakened immunity help with their errands.

People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test Enter Canada by land without fines And Must pay for their stay so Quarantine Hotel When entering by air.

Direct flights from India and Pakistan Banned until late May..

See | Family torn India travel ban:

Ravideep Kaur lives in Ottawa, but her husband and son are in India, banning travel and separating their families. She says reading a bedtime story to her seven-year-old son on the phone was a source of comfort for both of them. 1:00

vaccine

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.Delivery Johnson & Johnson One Shot Vaccine You should start to the countryside this week.

Canada Task Force said The first dose provides such strong protection People can wait up to 4 months to get the seconds.

In the Ottawa-Gatineau region, more than 760,000 doses have been administered. After mid-DecemberThis includes approximately 350,000 doses to Ottawa residents and approximately 145,000 doses in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario I am vaccinated for people over 55 years old At their clinic.People can Book online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Prefecture Opened an appointment For people over the age of 45 with Ottawa’s K1T, K1V, and K2V “hotspot” zip codes.

Apart from this, some Ottawan in the priority areas are over 50 years old and indigenous people are over 16 years old. You can check your eligibility online Make a reservation in the city For pop-up clinic..

Man 40 years old or this year Can contact you Participating pharmacies For vaccine reservations.pharmacy We can provide walk-in vaccines If they want.

In Ontario Phased deployment plan to expand vaccination campaign weeklyFrom the week of May 24th, we will make reservations available to anyone over the age of 18.

See | What Does Increased Vaccine Supply Mean for Canada:

As Canada prepares for a significant increase in COVID-19 vaccine, more states, including Quebec, Ontario and BC, have announced plans to expand their vaccine eligibility. 1:56

The next expansion is May 3rd, which includes everyone between the ages of 50 and 54, everyone up to the age of 18 in the hotspot, and everyone. “High risk” health status The number of people who cannot work from home has increased Including education workers..

Community health units have some flexibility In larger frameworks Check out their website For more information.

West Quebec

Quebec’s vaccination plan People over 45 In the Outaouais area Key worker And people Have a chronic illness or disability,including pregnancy..

We are also expanding the time difference, Will reach people over the age of 18 as of May 14th. The next regional expansion will be on May 5th for people aged 40-44.

Authorities expect that anyone who wants a shot can get one By June 24th National Foundation Day..

See | See the rules of herd immunity and loosening:

Health officials say that about 75% of adults should expect more freedom after a single vaccination, but deciding when COVID-19 herd immunity will occur is not possible. It is also a milestone that is difficult to identify. 2:02

Qualified person You can book online or by phone.. The pharmacist there began making reservations and shooting shots throughout the state.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Severe pulmonary infection with common symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting, loss of taste and smell. Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, And Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Those seeking a test Must be booked ..Confirm Your health unit Clinic location and time; Ottawa has made some changes As demand eases slightly.

Ontario Test only recommended If you have symptoms, if you are instructed by a health unit or state, or If other specific criteria are met..

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies..

Travelers in need of testing There are few local options to pay for one.

A person with a wireless speaker playing music will cross Bank Street in Ottawa on April 28, 2021. (Andrew Lee / CBC)

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms, their contact information, and those who are told to have it tested.

Residents of the Outaouais area You can make a reservation, Check the waiting time online.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 test site Curfew from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am with reservation only

Those who have returned to the Canadian community on the border, more than 160 km away or have visited Montreal. For non-essential reasons You will be asked to quarantine yourself for 14 days.

People Pikuwa Kanagan You can book the COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175.Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in testing can call 613-967-3603 and Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Thai Endinaga Council is asking people Don’t travel there for camping or fishing..

Ottawa Inuit can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team (613-740-0999) for services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information