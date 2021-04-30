Political differences are seen in California counties as demand for COVID vaccines slows – Chico Enterprise-Record

Demand for corona vaccines is slowing in most parts of California, but as traffic at vaccination sites eases, there is a large gap in vaccination rates across the state.

In Santa Clara County, home of Silicon Valley, About 67% of residents People over the age of 16 have received at least one dose as of Wednesday. About 43% of San Bernardino County, East of Los Angeles.About the whole state 58% of eligible residents Have taken at least one dose.

He said the difference reflected regional trends in vaccine hesitation and resistance that researchers had followed for months. Dean Bonner, Associate Research Director of the California Institute of Public Policy, a nonpartisan think tank.

so PPIC survey announced on WednesdayOnly 5% of respondents in the San Francisco Bay Area and 6% of respondents in Los Angeles said they would not be vaccinated. However, its share is 19% in the Inland Empire and 20% in the Central Valley.

“More urban areas can hit the wall, but more shots are given,” Bonner said. “Rural areas may have hit the wall for some time, but the shots given are not that high.”

Infectious disease specialists 50% to 85% of the population Vaccination is required to control the spread of the virus. However, the overall number of states can obscure the pockets of unvaccinated Californians and concentrate inland, preventing these areas from achieving “herd immunity.” Epidemiologists are worried that the virus will continue to circulate in these communities and threaten everyone.

Regional differences, at least in part, could be due to political opposition to the vaccine, Bonner said. In a survey, about 22% of Republicans and 17% of independents said they would not be vaccinated, compared to 3% of Democrats.

However, authorities and epidemiologists have seen some promising signs that the state has not yet hit the wall of vaccine denial. “As a strong blue state, assuming good access and strong messaging, California is unlikely to reach a relatively low limit of vaccination than the red states,” he said. Dr. Robert Wachter, Director of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.

77% as of Wednesday California seniorAccording to KHN analysis, 68% of people aged 50-64 had at least one corona vaccination. These large proportions reflect early vaccination eligibility in these age groups and are a hopeful sign given how difficult it was to get vaccinated at the beginning of the year. Rebecca Fielding-Mirror, Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego, specializing in infectious diseases and public health.

“We are very much looking forward to an increase in access efforts of at least another 10-15% before we actually start working on myths and hesitation issues,” she said.

According to Wachter, the state could see a new surge in vaccinations as workplaces, schools and event organizers begin to demand vaccinations.For example, the University of California and California State University systems Announced on April 22 Once the shot is officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration, more than one million students and staff will need to be vaccinated against covid. This can happen this summer.

Nevertheless, the red-blue political distinction for vaccination makes sense not only within California but throughout the country. Vaccination rates are low in counties that are conservative, despite overall declining demand for vaccines.

In deep blue Los Angeles, 4.5 million first Covid vaccines were given. This means that about 55% of eligible Angelenos have received at least one vaccination.

However, scheduled first doses on county-operated sites have fallen by at least 50% this week, public health director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.The county has set up several sites that people can enter Get vaccinated without reservationHowever, these walk-ins do not make up for all the unfilled spots.

She said this week was probably the first time the county did not administer 95% of the dose distributed to it.

“Here in LA County, the number of people vaccinated has dropped significantly, which is very worrisome,” she said. “This is not the time to lose some vaccination momentum.”

In San Diego and Orange County, on the other hand, vaccination appointments are either unfulfilled or take several days.

Approximately 20% of Orange County appointments began to disappear on April 25, and the slack continues, said Deputy Health Officer Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon.

However, according to last winter’s survey data, 58% of Orange County residents plan To be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the county still expects more residents to look for appointments.As of Sunday, about 49% of residents He had received at least one dose.

In San Diego, authorities expect all schedules to be met despite the slowdown, said county spokesman Michael Workman. Approximately 54% of eligible residents As of Thursday, he had received at least one dose.

In San Bernardino, the slowdown began in late March, said county spokesman David Welt.

Throughout the state, authorities are uncertain to what extent hesitation or lack of access to vaccines is causing the slowdown.

Campaigns to educate, persuade, and reach out to people are beginning to be featured nationwide, including targeted messages for conservatives.10 Republican Doctors in Congress Recently advertised Encourage their members to be vaccinated.

Santa Clara has shifted most county-operated sites to allow walk-ins and extend evening and weekend times to make it easier for workers to take shots. San Diego and San Bernardino are also allowed to bring in.

Other counties are returning unused doses to the state and redistributing them, according to Barbara Ferrer, head of the county’s public health department. This is a benefit that Los Angeles County has benefited from. Representatives of Blue Shield and the California Public Health Service did not reveal which counties were returning doses.

California’s good pandemic news, which allowed the county to reopen many businesses, is now one of the challenges of drawing non-enthusiastic people into their shots, said Wachter of UCSF. ..

As of Thursday, California One of the lowest case rates in the United States so 31.3 units per 100,000 units And 1.3% covid-test positive rate.

“My hope is that a strong communication campaign, perhaps coupled with some vaccine requirements, will allow some people to jump off the fence,” Wachter said.

This story was created by KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues. KHN, along with policy analysis and polling, is one of three major operational programs: KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a donated non-profit organization that provides the public with information on health issues.

