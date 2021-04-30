COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective

Share on Pinterest Previous figures indicate that there is less than a 1% chance of getting COVID-19 after vaccination.John Cherry / Getty Images People infected with COVID-19 after vaccination account for about one-hundredth of one percent of those who have been vaccinated.

According to experts, this is because the vaccine is highly protective, but not 100% effective.

They add that people who get sick after vaccination are much less likely to be hospitalized. The fact that vaccinated people still have COVID-19 available is not surprising. And there is certainly no reason not to get vaccinated. “Breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 are expected among vaccinated people. It does not mean that the vaccines currently in use are less effective. they are. They are not 100 percent effective. So yes, even if you are vaccinated, you can get sick, but that is very rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 87 million Americans I was vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine as of April 20, 2021. There were 7,157 breakthrough cases among the vaccinated people, with less than 500 hospitalizations and 88 deaths. Calculations show that it is about one-hundredth of one percent of vaccinated people. “The vaccine is highly effective in preventing serious illness, and the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective.” Dr. S. Wesley LongInfectious disease researcher and clinical microbiologist, Houston Methodist, Texas, told Healthline. “All data show that vaccination probably causes no symptoms at all, but even if you do, you may not get a full-fledged COVID and eventually be admitted to the hospital. No, “he said.

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine depends on which shots you take. the study The CDC announced this month that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against COVID-19, including those developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, prevent coronavirus infections that can be detected 14 days after the first dose. It is 80% effective, and then 90% effective. Second dose. Single dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine It was found to be 66 percent effective in preventing the COVID-19 disease, which was confirmed in the laboratory two weeks after vaccination. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is based on the more common adenovirus technology, has also been found in clinical trials to be 100% effective against serious COVID-19 disease. In this study, some in the control group were hospitalized and / or died of COVID-19. Vaccinated people did not get hospitalized or die, even if the infection was detected. So why do vaccinated people still get sick? In the first place, 66% or 80% or 90% effectiveness is not the same as 100% effectiveness. You can also get sick if you are exposed to the coronavirus in the weeks immediately following the shot, while the immune response caused by the vaccine is still developing. “Yes [also] A small subset of people who do not respond after vaccination, “Long said. “That’s why we need herd immunity to protect these people.” However, the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective. For example, since the 2009-10 influenza season, the effectiveness of influenza vaccines has been: 19-60 percent .. “COVID vaccines work very well, especially when compared to things like the flu vaccine,” Long said. How good? Consider that when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidelines for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine, it set the efficacy threshold to only 50%. All three vaccines currently used in the United States are well above their minimums. “we [also] We have evidence to suggest that vaccines do a pretty good job of preventing the transmission of the disease to other people, “Long said.