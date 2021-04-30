Side effects of most J & J vaccines are “not serious”, 17 cases of thrombosis – San Gabriel Valley Tribune

By Jacqueline Howard and Virginia Langmaid | CNN

New review of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Monitoring Data It was found that only 3% of the reactions reported after vaccination were classified as severe. In addition, a total of 17 severe blood clots have occurred while experiencing low platelet levels.

According to a report released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the safety profile of vaccines to date was similar to that seen in clinical trials, but safety monitoring during vaccine deployment resulted in the development of blood clots. Immediately identified. ..

“A rare but serious adverse event that occurs primarily in women, a large vascular thrombus with a decrease in platelet count, was quickly detected by the US Vaccine Safety Monitoring System,” a CDC researcher said. Is writing in the report. “After receipt of all COVID-19 vaccines, including the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, monitoring of common and rare adverse events continues.”

Janssen is Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Division. In February, Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved For emergency use in the United States. Vaccine use was temporarily suspended in mid-April due to reports of a very rare but severe blood clotting event in the cerebral venous sinus after vaccination.The· The pause has been lifted last week.

The new CDC report summarizes the latest safety data on vaccines. This includes 13,725 incidents reported through the authorities’ vaccine adverse event reporting system. The data showed that 97% of the events were not critical.

Overall, there were 17 events consistent with what was described as thrombosis with platelet depletion syndrome, or blood clotting with low platelet levels. Of these, 14 have cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and 3 have no cerebral venous sinus in women under the age of 60. Vaccines are reportedly suspended.

The data also included 88 deaths reported after vaccination. Of these deaths, three occurred in patients with dural venous sinus thrombosis, and CDC researchers wrote in a preliminary review that “other deaths do not appear to be associated with vaccination.” I will.

Increasing number of “anxiety-related events”

Additional new data Published on friday According to the CDC, Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in early April may also be associated with an increased incidence of “anxiety-related events” during the 15-minute waiting period after vaccination.

All of these anxiety-related events occurred before reports of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome associated with the Janssen vaccine.

In a study published Friday in a weekly report on CDC morbidity and mortality, researchers found an increase in anxiety-related events such as rapid heart rate, rapid breathing, and fainting after administration of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssencovid. We examined data from 5 mass vaccination sites that reported 19 vaccines from April 7-9.

The researchers aggregated anxiety-related events in 64 of the 8,624 vaccinated individuals. The incidence of syncope or syncope was found to be 8.2 per 100,000 doses. This is 164 times the syncope rate after influenza vaccination.

All events were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and none were considered “serious” by the VAERS criteria. More than half of the reported fainting events occurred in women. For four of the five sites observed, these events occurred on the first day of Janssen Shot Management.

The authors of the study suggested that because the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is a single dose, people with advanced phobia may be more likely to receive this injection than one of the two dose options. Of all syncope cases, 20% of those reported occurred in people who had already notified vaccination staff that they had a history of acupuncture.

Half of reports of syncope occur in people aged 18-29 years, and injection-related syncope is more common in adolescents and young adults. Researchers have shown similar syncope rates in the administration of the human papillomavirus vaccine, which was given primarily to adolescents. The fainting rate of the HPV vaccine is 7.8 per 100,000.

Researchers have said that tracking anxiety event rates will be important information for healthcare providers as the Covid-19 vaccine reaches more and more young people.

“Anxiety-related events can occur after vaccination,” the study authors write.

“Vaccine providers are aware that anxiety-related adverse events may be reported more frequently after vaccination with Janssen COVID-19 than after influenza vaccination, and all COVID-19 vaccinations. It is important to observe the side effects of the person for at least 15 minutes, after vaccination, “the researchers write. “As the use of the COVID-19 vaccine expands to the younger age group, providers should be aware that younger people may be much more susceptible to anxiety-related events after vaccination than older people. . “

