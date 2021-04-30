Manitoba reports two rare swine flu variants found in different communities-Winnipeg





Two rare swine flu variants have been identified in people in southern Manitoba, but health officials say they are separate strains and are in different communities. Subspecies influenza AH1N2 and AH1N1 were detected earlier this month. read more: One of Canada’s first rare swine flu variants identified in central Alberta “At this point, human risk has not increased and there is no evidence of persistent human-to-human transmission,” said Dr. Brent Russan, Chief Public Health Officer, on Friday. Roussin said both people developed mild symptoms and were first tested for COVID-19. These tests returned negative, but further tests revealed a variant of swine flu.















Health Issues: H1N2v Swine Flu +2020 Glen Rose Courage Award in Alberta





Health Issues: H1N2v Swine Flu in Alberta + 2020 Glenrose Courage Award – November 4, 2020

Since then, people have recovered. The story continues under the ad Russan did not reveal details about where people live or work, but said they were directly or indirectly exposed to pigs. Authorities said neither case had anything to do with the maple leaf processing plant in southern Manitoba. “Sporadic cases of these flu variants have been reported in North America over the last decade,” said Roussin. Trend story Canada’s 2021 tax deadline is still April 30th. What if I neglect it?

Ontario reports 3,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths Rarely seen in humans Since 2005, when reporting became mandatory, 29 cases of H1N2 have occurred worldwide. The only other Canadian case was confirmed last year in Alberta. H1N1 variants are rarely found in humans. The Manitoba case is the second in Canada after the case confirmed in Ontario in 2012. There were two cases in the United States earlier this year. Health officials are still investigating, according to Russan, but further examinations have shown no other spread among humans. He said they were likely to have been discovered by accident due to the increased screening performed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the number of these cases may actually be increasing.















Check the reality: New flu strains in pigs are not an imminent threat to people





Check the reality: New flu strains in pigs are not an imminent threat to people – June 30, 2020

Dr. Scott Zari, Manitoba’s chief veterinarian, said pork in the state is safe to eat. The story continues under the ad “These viruses are not food-related illnesses,” he said. “It is not transmitted to people through pork or other products derived from pigs.” read more: Rare human cases of swine flu are likely to be one-off, according to Alberta infectious disease experts. Manitoba Pork, on behalf of the producer, said pig farmers have been monitoring swine flu for many years. The organization is calling on farmers to follow and strengthen biosecurity protocols, such as washing hands and wearing personal protective equipment.















1:53

One of Canada's first rare swine flu variants identified in central Alberta





One rare swine flu variant identified in central Alberta, Canada's first – November 4, 2020

