No, unvaccinated people cannot have health problems by being around the vaccinated person

There are online and shared claims that the Covid-19 vaccine can affect the health of unvaccinated people simply by being around the vaccinated people.

Claims usually claim that vaccinated people “flush” the vaccine, and unvaccinated people can get sick and experience symptoms such as nosebleeds and irregular menstruation.

The allegations we have made online are that unvaccinated people are usually more likely to experience symptoms such as a rash, nosebleed, or an irregular period of time after contact with the vaccinated person. It states that there is. The claims we made did not explain anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

Some supporters of the claim believe that unvaccinated people should be kept away from vaccinated people. One claim is that the vaccine “through breathing … comes out of the pores.”

The same woman who made this claim was exposed to vaccinated people who experienced strange bruises caused by “dropouts” from vaccinated people among unvaccinated people. He later stated that his pet had died.

In a claim shared on Facebook:

“Note that if you are of childbearing age, hundreds of women report major menstrual and cycle changes, pain, and coagulation simply because they are around the people who have them. Please. It’s like a spike protein. “

“This is literally a’covid rash’and can only be obtained if you are near a recently vaccinated person and share fluids. “

The above “peplomer” is Dr. Seamus Lennon explained here, In connection with mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine:

“When introduced into a patient, RNA is taken up by the patient’s cells, and this RNA produces a spike protein that appears on the cell surface. Immune cells recognize the spike protein as a foreign substance and produce antibodies against it. Manufacture

“Therefore, if the patient is subsequently exposed to the coronavirus, antibodies are rapidly produced to neutralize the virus and Covid-19 does not occur.”

To reach the root of these allegations about dropouts journal We spoke with Dr. Kim Roberts, a lecturer and associate professor of virology at Trinity College Dublin’s Faculty of Microbiology. She leads a virology research group.

What does “viral shedding” usually mean?

Generally, “viral shedding” in the context of a vaccine refers to a small amount of vaccine-derived virus that may be released by a person who has been vaccinated after receiving a live or attenuated vaccine.

Examples of this type of vaccine include the nasal spray seasonal flu vaccine that was given to children this winter and the oral polio vaccine that is no longer used in Ireland. lucky).

It is important to remember that these weakened vaccine viruses have been modified so that they do not cause disease, but they are good long-term, protecting people from the disease-causing version of the virus they can. Very good at stimulating an immune response exposed in the community.

Most of the vaccines we use today do not contain replicative viruses, so vaccinated people do not shed viruses or viral proteins from these vaccines.

These include vaccines that contain inactivated or “inactivated” viruses, such as the current polio vaccine, or viruses that cannot replicate, such as the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Some vaccines, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and the HPV vaccine, which are injected into the arm, contain only proteins isolated from the virus.

Will the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine be shed? What about non-mRNA vaccines like AstraZeneca?

RNA vaccines are a new way to deliver viral proteins to cells to stimulate an immune response. Because mRNA acts as a recipe, cells make the protein itself.

It is believed to stimulate a stronger immune response than simply delivering off-the-shelf viral proteins. However, your cell cannot make any more copies of the mRNA, and the mRNA does not last very long inside the cell.

One of the developmental hurdles in creating an mRNA vaccine was the difficult task of delivering mRNA to cells before the body destroyed it.

There is no evidence that vaccine-derived mRNA or virus-peplomer is excreted by vaccinated people.

Can vaccines “flush” spelomers?

There is no evidence that vaccine-derived SARS-CoV-2 peplomer is excreted by vaccinated people.

It is worth remembering that the current COVID-19 vaccine does not use live or dead viruses and only expresses the disease-causing viral surface peplomer.

Only the entire replicating virus is infectious and can cause illness.

Can the vaccine be “washed out” and affect those who spend time with the vaccinated?

In limited circumstances, the attenuated live vaccine virus can infect unvaccinated people.

For example, the nasal spray flu vaccine has been shown to be released from the nasal secretions of vaccinated infants for up to a week, but it is still a weakened virus and does not cause illness.

Similarly, poliovirus attenuated by oral poliovirus vaccines is found in the feces of vaccinated children.

This can cause problems in people with severe immunodeficiency and, very rarely, in adults who have never been vaccinated against polio. This is why oral polio vaccines have been phased out as the world approaches polio eradication.

Current COVID-19 vaccines use either mRNA or non-replicating virus to present the coronavirus surface-spiked protein to the immune system. These are not contagious and do not infect others.

Can the vaccine be “washed out” and affect the menstrual cycle of unvaccinated people?

There is no evidence from clinical trials or ongoing surveillance that the COVID vaccine affects menstruation and childbirth.

Can a vaccinated person have any impact on the health of an unvaccinated person?

For killed, protein-only, or mRNA vaccines, they are not contagious and do not infect unvaccinated people. Current COVID-19 vaccines use either mRNA or non-replicating virus to present the coronavirus surface-spiked protein to the immune system. These are not contagious and do not infect others.

Conclusion

As Dr. Roberts’s answer shows, allegations that unvaccinated people became ill, experienced nosebleeds, or had an irregular menstrual cycle as a result of being around the vaccinated people. Is physically impossible.

As claimed, if these things happened, it would not have been because they were near the vaccinated person.

So far, there are no data linking vaccines to menstrual changes in the effects of the virus on the menstrual cycle of vaccinated people, but scientists say I’ve been asking for more to do In this area.Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Do a survey No other large studies have been published so far as to whether menstrual changes have been experienced after vaccination.

And when it comes to childbirth and vaccines In a recent NPHET briefing, Dr. Kliona Murphy said:

“We are aware of false information about the risks associated with vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine and the effects of childbirth. Taking any of the Covid-19 vaccines may result in a woman’s future fertility or There is no evidence that it affects fertility. ”

**********

There is now a lot of false news and intimidation in Ireland about the coronavirus. In particular, here are some practical ways to evaluate whether the message displayed in WhatsApp is correct.

Stop, think and check

See where it comes from. Is it the person you know? Do they have a source of information (eg the HSE website) or are they just saying that the information comes from someone they know? Much of the false news that is widespread today comes from those who claim messages from their “friends.” Take a look for yourself – do a quick Google search to see if the information is reported elsewhere.

Then figure out the whole story, not just the headlines. Many of these messages have ambiguous information (“All doctors in this hospital are panicking”) and do not give specific details. This often (but not always) indicates that it may not be accurate.

Finally, look at your feelings after reading it. Many of these false messages are designed to make people feel panicked. They deliberately manipulate your feelings and increase your chances of sharing it. If you feel panicked after reading something, check it out to see if it really is true.

