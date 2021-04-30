Is Vaccine Deployment Enough to End Outbreaks in the United States? :shot

Switch captions David Paule Maurice / Bloomberg via Getty Images

David Paule Maurice / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Almost 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and new cases of coronavirus are at their lowest levels since October last year. Can vaccination campaigns ultimately win the competition with the US coronavirus?

That is a big question that the country has been waiting for to answer. While some researchers say it’s still too early to know for sure, the rise in epidemiologists, infectious disease researchers, and public health professionals has reached that important inflection point for the country. Or I think I’m trying to reach it.

“I think we’ve reached a turning point,” he says. Dr. Ashish Jar, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health, Brown University. “We really turned the corner on this latest wave, and I think the worst day of the pandemic is really behind us.”

Jha et al. Based their conclusions on several factors. First of all, a significant proportion of the US population — Estimated 34% —Being exposed to the virus, you already have some immunity to the virus.

Second, and most importantly, vaccination campaigns have now inoculated a significant number of people. Currently, more than 43% of the population has at least one shot. And one-third are completely vaccinated. It is very close to where other countries, such as Israel, have begun to turn corners and experience a sharp decline in infectious diseases.

The combination of innate immunity and vaccination from exposed people “means that we may already be close to 60% herd immunity,” says Jha. “That’s why I’m sure we’re around the corner.”

And in fact, the number of people infected daily in the United States has finally begun to decline again after a slow increase of months. Over the past two weeks, the average number of new daily infections has decreased by 27%.

“I think we’ve reached a turning point,” he says. Dr. David Rubin, Director of Policy Lab at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. “We’re seeing a huge drop right now, and we hope it gets even worse in the coming weeks.”

Well, not everyone is so optimistic. Infectious diseases are finally declining in Michigan. However, the virus is spreading rapidly in other parts of the state, including Oregon, Washington, Colorado and parts of Arizona. And many experts are worried that people may be loosening their vigilance too soon.

“Only Time Will Tell” Dr. Thomas PeaceFormer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote to NPR by email. “Michigan-like outbreaks are quite possible until we get more immunity.”

“I’m still not sure if it’s already set back, but there was a fourth surge,” he added. “It wasn’t too bad because it was much smaller than the third. It was a little bigger than the second, so it may not be over yet.”

Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security, is also cautious. “I think we’re approaching a turning point, but before we can say we’re there, we’d like to see a case of decline for a few more weeks,” she says.

However, some are confident that the country has reached the long-awaited threshold thanks to vaccination.

“The results of the vaccination were truly amazing in terms of its value in bringing us back to normal and freeing us from this pandemic,” says Rubin.

The vaccine appears to have stopped the threat posed by the mutant, including the B.1.1.7 mutant, the first highly contagious strain found in the United Kingdom, which is now predominant in the United States.

“We have created a wall to prevent varieties, especially those in the UK and other UK, from spreading and proliferating,” he says. Eric Topol, Professor of Molecular Medicine At Scripps Research.

Optimism is also some mathematical model of the pandemic that seeks to take into account, among other things, the spread of variants, the level of vaccination, and the number of people following public health guidance such as wearing masks and social distance. Comes from.

“All state models show that if a state hasn’t declined yet, it should begin to decline in a few weeks,” he said. Dean Karen of the University of Victoria, Canada, Modeling the impact of variants on individual US states. “And hopefully, assuming the vaccination rate continues, you will start to see the decline get faster and faster.”

However, the country is not completely at risk. The number of people infected every day is still high. And there are some worrisome tendencies. In particular, the recent sharp decline in vaccination.

“We are starting to try vaccination of people who are a little more hesitant, difficult to reach, or have problems accessing the vaccine,” he said. William Hanage, Epidemiologist at Harvard School of Public Health. “It’s really, really important that we reach out to those people.”

In addition, vaccination rates vary widely from country to country. A big concern is where enough people aren’t rolling up their sleeves, such as southern states such as Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

“Remembering last spring, I thought many southern states had fled COVID-19. Then it started to get hot. People broke into the air conditioner indoors. This is because COVID spreads. It was the perfect storm for us. Last summer, the southern states. ” Dr. Megan Ranney, Assistant Dean of Brown UniversityY.

“I’m worried because these are the same states where our vaccines aren’t high, so cases of COVID-19 could increase again,” says Ranney.

Therefore, even those who are convinced that the whole country has reached a turning point acknowledge that individual metropolitan areas, states, or regions with low levels of vaccination can occur from spring to summer. I will.

And many predict that if too few people have been vaccinated by then, another surge could occur in the fall, and people return indoors because of the cold.