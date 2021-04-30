UK Covid-19 cases decrease by 40% in a week, ONS figures suggest





Estimated number of people COVID-19 To England New figures show a 40% drop in a week, raising expectations that the government’s roadmap for deregulation will remain “on target.” Data from National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) has an estimated 54,200 people living in private households Coronavirus In the week leading up to April 24, it decreased from 90,000 in the previous week. This is one in 1,010 individuals in a private household England Had COVID-19 In the week leading up to April 24, it decreased from 1 in 610. This is the lowest since the week until September 5th. Commenting on the findings, from Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine University of East AngliaSaid the results were “especially important” as this week first showed the effects of deregulation on April 12. “In fact, the lack of evidence of an increased risk of infection reassures that the current roadmap still appears to be achieving its goals, at least for the foreseeable future,” Hunter said. Recommendation However, Roland Kao, a professor of data science University of EdinburghWarned that the continued decline in cases was “good news”, but the investigation “has not yet provided us with more information about what recent regulatory changes are doing.” did. ONS found that rates declined between the ages of 2 and 11 and over the age of 35, but the trend between the ages of 12 and 34 was uncertain. Overall, the number of people who tested positive declined in all parts of England except Yorkshire and Hamburg, and in eastern England, where trends were uncertain. On the other hand, about 1 in 1,570 Wales It is estimated that Covid-19 occurred in the week leading up to April 24, down from 1 in 840 in the previous week. Estimate Northern Ireland It was 1 in 940, down from 1 in 660 last week, Scotland It was about 1/640, down from 1/560. The numbers came after the epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector. King’s College LondonSaid the UK is on track to reach herd immunity this year. With reference to the data from his Covid Symptom Study, he told Sky News: Infectious diseases, and occasional outbreaks, but they do not spread to others in the population, and the general risk is low. “ He added that people in low-infected areas who have been vaccinated should now be “more relaxed and less stressed.” Additional reporting by PA

