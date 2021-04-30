Low risk of coronavirus infection in babies born to mothers who test positive





The new study supports guidance that babies born to mothers infected with the coronavirus should not be isolated after childbirth. Researchers at the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish Department of Public Health said babies born to virus-positive mothers are likely to be born early, but few babies are actually infected with the coronavirus. The study, published at JAMA, analyzed approximately 90,000 live births in Sweden between March 11, 2020 and January 31, 2021. In the data, the researchers identified 2,323 babies born to SARS-CoV-2 positive mothers. About one-third of mothers in this subset were positive near or shortly after childbirth, and only 21% of babies were virus-positive in the first 28 days after birth. Studies have shown that the majority of babies who test positive are asymptomatological. Published on EurekAlert.org. Researchers say there is evidence to support the WHO-issued guidance that COVID-19-positive mothers and newborns do not need to be separated after birth. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infected with COVID-19, enters the room with a newborn baby, such as washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizers, and wearing a mask. We have issued guidance for selected mothers. Within 6 feet of the baby. It is also advisable to discuss with your healthcare provider how to protect your newborn, such as “keeping your newborn at least 6 feet away” and “using physical barriers” (for example, putting your newborn in an inpatient). ) In hospital. “ The current Swedish guidance on which the study was based also states that babies born to women who test positive for coronavirus during pregnancy or childbirth do not need to leave their mother after childbirth. “Separating a newborn baby from the mother is a serious intervention that adversely affects the health of both the mother and the baby and should be weighed against possible benefits,” said the Karolinska Institute and Principal Investigator. One of them said in a news release posted on EulekAlert.org. “Our study suggests that mothers and babies can be cared for together and can recommend nursing without jeopardizing the health of the baby. This is for all pregnant women, their babies. Good news for postpartum and newborn staff. “ Andrea Diego, an Argentine citizen and mother of the newborn Ignacio, is hugging her baby at the first meeting in Hotel Venice, owned by the BioTexCom Clinic in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 10, 2020. Reuters Pregnant individuals are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and studies suggest that it can lead to ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and even death. It is also associated with other harmful consequences such as preterm birth. Research is currently underway on the safety and efficacy of the approved COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women. The initial result is Vaccines are safe for both mothers and children, And pregnant women receiving the vaccine It may pass the antibody to the foetation.

