Health
Two Manitoba infected with a rare swine flu variant
Two human cases of influenza variants commonly found in pigs have been detected in Manitoba.
Two different strains were discovered in early April in two unrelated individuals in different communities in southern Manitoba, said Dr. Brent Russan, state public health officer.
One is a case of human influenza A (H1N2) v and the other is a case of human influenza A (H1N1) v.
There is no risk to the public because the strain is not easily transmitted from person to person, Russan said.
Russan said at a press conference Friday morning that the two were found after developing an flu-like illness and seeking independent testing.
Both experienced mild symptoms and recovered completely.
The COVID-19 test returned negative, but the sample was re-evaluated as part of an advanced screen for influenza states during the pandemic, at which time the strain was further sequenced and identified, Lucin said.
Influenza virus from pigs usually does not infect humans, but in rare cases it can occur sporadically, he said.
There have been 29 cases of H1N2 worldwide since 2005, not in Canada until Alberta reported one in November.
For the H1N1 type, this is just the second case in Canada. The first took place in Ontario in 2012, a news release on the Manitoba incident said.
One of the two cases in Manitoba is directly exposed to a pig population and the other is indirectly exposed. And the two individuals are not connected either.
According to Russan, the fact that two independent cases occur at about the same time is a complete coincidence and is likely related to the abundance of influenza tests.
“Most of the time, when someone shows mild flu symptoms, they don’t even get the tests. You can put those tests in order,” he said.
Roussin added that case investigations are underway to determine how the infection occurred and to ensure that there are no other infections.
“It is certainly possible that this is a true increase in the number of these cases, which can result from exposure to infected pigs or subsequent human-to-human transmission.”
He said there were no signs of persistent human-to-human transmission at this time.
Reporters specifically asked if a person indirectly exposed to a pig caught the virus from another person. This may not be ruled out by the lack of “persistent” infections.
“I don’t know the details at this point,” Rusan said, but emphasized that no one was at risk.
“We tested many close contacts and examined respiratory results from many individuals in the area, but found no other evidence of spread.”
About 170 negative COVID-19 tests from people in the area were retested for influenza, all negative, Russan said.
He said the only reason the two cases were published was because they were required under the International Health Regulations.
“Absolutely safe to eat”
Dr. Scott Zari, Manitoba’s Chief Veterinary Officer, emphasized several times at a press conference on Friday that people should not worry about meat supplies.
“Pork is absolutely safe to eat,” he says, and the two cases do not affect the transportation of pork products across borders.
“I want to make it clear that these viruses are not food-related diseases. They are not transmitted to people through pork or other products derived from pigs.”
He said there was no epidemiological evidence linking the two cases to a particular pig herd during the investigation.
“We have an association. We have indirect and direct contact with human patients, which is not found in herds of pigs,” he said.
When asked for more details about where the incident was found, Russan and Zari did not narrow it beyond the vast area of southern Manitoba.
They also did not provide information about the settings associated with the case — whether the pig was part of a large pig surgery or small farm, or whether direct contact was made through transport.
They treat pigs and poultry and confirm to medical personnel that anyone with flu-like symptoms is an agricultural worker, including the COVID-19 testing site, and potentially add I urged you to identify a case of influenza.
