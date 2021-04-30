COVID-19 vaccine will be available in more Arizona clinics

COVID-19 vaccination in Arizona will soon be much more convenient.

Starting Monday, the Arizona Department of Health announced that approximately 1,200 pre-registered clinics and other nearby healthcare providers will be able to order Moderna vaccines directly from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This change eliminates the need for many Arizona healthcare providers to wait for a vaccine from the county’s health department. It is hoped that the COVID-19 vaccination will be closer to home and that the vaccine will be more widely available to those who want to be vaccinated in a more familiar environment.

This announcement will revolutionize the deployment of vaccines and facilitate the transition from large, large sites to more local community locations.

It was not immediately clear whether the decision to allow direct orders from Arizona providers was made at the state level or at the federal level.

State health officials said at least 30,000 moderna doses will be available for providers to order next week. ADHS said in a Friday news release that each provider would be limited to 200 doses in two weeks, but could increase orders for special events. Adults over the age of 18 are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

“As the dose to the state increases, we are expanding the areas where Arizonas can be vaccinated,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS, in a statement.

“From the beginning, we wanted to allow Arizona people to be vaccinated in places where they normally receive medical care, such as primary care providers’ offices, clinics, and pharmacies. This further reduces barriers and makes them more Many Arizonas will have access to the vaccine. ”

Public health leaders point to clinics and local health care providers who are accustomed to medical care and vaccination as one way to promote vaccination. For those who are nervous about vaccination or who want to wait longer, vaccination at a local office they have visited may help alleviate the barrier.

Doctors and nurses can also have one-on-one discussions with patients about vaccines. And we can provide vaccines in the field.

Demand for large state-owned COVID-19 vaccination sites has declined significantly in the past few weeks.

Tens of thousands of appointments were stolen within minutes or hours of their release. Recently, vaccines have become more available throughout the state and supply is meeting demand, resulting in an excess of unreserved reservations.This week’s state is Allow carry-on without reservation As a result, you will be vaccinated at seven mass sites.

Of the approximately 74,000 appointments released on the state site last Friday, nearly 60,000 were not yet booked as of Monday morning.

“It’s because we’re now looking for ways to get everyone vaccinated and reduce barriers,” Christ told The Arizona Republic earlier this week.

State data show that more than 2.9 million people in Arizona have been vaccinated at least once as of Friday, and more than 2.2 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This represents about 40% of the total population with at least one vaccination. So there is still a long way to go to vaccinate Arizona.

Experts say that more than 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated with COVID-19 to reach herd immunity and prevent future outbreaks.

According to the state, not all healthcare providers can order the COVID-19 vaccine immediately. To order the COVID-19 vaccine, the provider must register with ADHS as a pandemic vaccine provider in accordance with federal regulations. Providers can check details or register at. azhealth.gov/VaccineProvider..

Information about COVID-19 vaccine sites throughout Arizona, including healthcare provider sites, can be found at: azhealth.gov/findvaccine..

