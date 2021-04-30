Vaccines work well without side effects, new Lancet studies say





The new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine has the same side effects as other vaccines. It can be a pain in the arm with a needle, a headache, or nausea. However, this only means that the immune system is doing what it is supposed to do. So do you need to worry about side effects? Absolutely not. According to a new study published in Lancet infection According to the journal, only one in four people experience mild, short-term systemic side effects after receiving either the Pfizer or Oxford University-AstraZeneca Plc vaccine. A clinical trial conducted by Pfizer showed that 50% of participants did not experience any significant side effects during the trial. Nevertheless, 90% of participants developed immunity to the virus. Most side effects peaked within the first 24 hours after vaccination and usually lasted 1-2 days. Scientists have also found that people over the age of 65 have fewer side effects after vaccination. In the United States, one study reports that women report 79% of side effects. Higher testosterone levels may contribute to less reporting of side effects in men. The study also reported a significant reduction in infection rates 12 to 21 days after the first dose (Pfizer 58% and Oxford-AstraZeneca 39%). Most people, with or without side effects, acquire immunity to SARS-CoV-2 at the time of vaccination. We are the voice to you. You have supported us. Together, we build independent, reliable, fearless journalism. You can help us even more by making a donation. This has great implications for our ability to provide news, perspectives and analytics from the ground so that we can make a difference together.

