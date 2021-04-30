Two deaths of COVID-19 in the London area on Friday, 76 new cases

Recent development:

How is the situation in the London area?

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) reported two deaths and 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to the health unit, men and women in their 60s died from the virus.

The identity of the deceased and where they died are not disclosed.

Currently, there are 12 COVID-related deaths in Middlesex-London in April, six in their 60s and one in their 50s. The other five dead were people over the age of 80. According to MLHU, 200 people have now died since the pandemic began.

There were 84 collections on Friday and 944 known active cases in the area. The moving average for new daily cases is 95.

The London Health Sciences Center reports 87 cases of COVID-19 at a local hospital, eight fewer than Thursday. 42 patients are being treated at ICUS.

Eight staff members have tested positive for the virus and have been quarantined.

Vaccine eligibility expanded with MLHU reservations

The Health Unit has announced that people over the age of 55 are eligible to be vaccinated through the MLHU Reservation System. Anyone born before 1966 can sign up for their shots.

In addition, nursery teachers over the age of 18 in licensed centers and adults over the age of 16 in high-risk health can also book vaccinations through the health unit.

Reservations can be made through the local online booking system. covidvaccinelm.ca Alternatively, call 226-289-3560 daily between 8 am and 7:30 pm.

The vaccine is also available to people over the age of 40 at participating pharmacies throughout the region.Reservations are made through the pharmacy and you can find a list of available locations Here..

COVID-19 inside and outside the region

Southwestern Public Health has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Elgin-Oxford with no deaths. Currently, 138 proceedings are underway in the region, 40 of which are Woodstock, 28 of which are St. Thomas, 22 of which are Tillsonburg and 11 of which are Islemer.

According to Huron Perth Public Health, there are three new cases in Huron County, two of which are Goderich and one of Howick. There are currently 31 active cases in the region.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ontario, 3,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says all education workers across the state are eligible to book the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. Updates have not been confirmed on MLHU.