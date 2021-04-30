MLHU reported two new deaths on Friday, reaching 200 deaths





London, Ontario. –Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported a decrease in 76 new cases of COVID-19 daily on Friday, but there were two new deaths. The death toll is men in their 60s and women in their 60s, which means that the death toll in the area is currently 200. Neither individual was associated with a long-term care or retirement home setting. Currently, there are a total of 10,382 cases, and 9,238 cases have been resolved. Active dropped slightly to 944. On the other hand, the number of mutation cases is stable at 1,571 cases, most of which are B.1.1.7 mutations that occurred in the United Kingdom, and another 269 cases are mutation-positive. As of the end of Monday, the region has received more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines. There are active outbreaks in 5 regional schools, 3 daycare centers, and 5 Western University residences. The number of inpatients and ICU patients at the London Health Science Center (LHSC) increased slightly on Thursday and then decreased on Friday. Many ICU patients come from outside the region. The hospital has 87 COVID-19-positive inpatients, 42 in the intensive care unit. Eight staff are also COVID-19 positive. These numbers were recently updated on Thursday. The numbers recently available from other local public health authorities are: Elgin-Oxford – New 19, Active 141, Total 3,392, Resolution 3,175, Death 76, Variant 380 – Note: No updates are available as of 11:30 am on Friday.

Haldimand-Norfolk-29 new, 262 active, 2,285 total, 1,977 resolved, 41 dead

Huron-Perth – 3 new, 31 active, total 1,573, resolved 1,490, 52 deaths, 99 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 78 active, 3,238 total, 3,104 resolution, 56 deaths, 383 variants

Gray Blues – 10 new, 73 active, total 1,198, resolved 1,120, 5 dead, Ontario reported on Friday 3,887 new COVID-19 cases with 21 new deaths. The state also believes that an additional 4,242 cases will be resolved as of Friday, meaning recovery continues to outpace new infections. With files from CTV News Toronto.

