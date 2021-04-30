A very short window of AstraZeneca vaccine opens





(CNS): The Department of Public Health states that the supply of AstraZeneca vaccine available to those who cannot receive the Pfizer vaccine for medical reasons or who prefer to receive this vaccine for other reasons is very limited. Stated. However, the time to choose this vaccine is very short, as people over the age of 18 will only receive their first vaccination at the airport clinic tomorrow and Monday. People aged 16 and 17 who wish to be vaccinated should be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine. The first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be given only at the ORIA vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 1st and Monday, May 3rd. Public health officials said that the first dose of the vaccine must be given by Monday and the second dose until the expiration date of May 31, 2021 after the required 28-day interval between each dose. It is guaranteed that it will be administered to. AstraZeneca vaccine requires a dose 1 consent form (click here). Anyone who wants to get this vaccine should advise this to members of the public health staff at the clinic. See UK Government: Information for UK recipients about the COVID19 vaccine AstraZeneca HSA COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Reminder: The AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is available to all people over the age of 18.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to all people over the age of 16 (parental consent is required for ages 16 and 17).

You will still need a photo ID to show your date of birth, but you no longer need to show your ID to prove that you live normally and legally.

When you receive the second vaccination, you must also bring a vaccination card that reflects the first vaccination.

Do not laminate Vaccination card at any time. (If you already have one, please bring your vaccination card with your photo ID to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic.)

Vaccination card at any time. (If you already have one, please bring your vaccination card with your photo ID to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic.) Please park in the long-term parking lot.

If possible, do not bring children.

Please refrain from bringing pets to the vaccination clinic.

I need a face mask.

Priority is given to those over 60 years old. For the latest vaccination schedule, HSA website..

