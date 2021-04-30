Montgomery County reports 212 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths | Local news





Norristown — When the 60th week of the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery County ended on Friday, health officials reported that more than 200 county residents were virus-positive and five more died from the virus. The 212 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Friday brought the total number of positive cases in the county to 57,214 since March 7, 2020, when the first two cases of the virus were confirmed in the county. Twenty-one of the new daily cases were individuals who lived in long-term care facilities. As of Friday, the 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases per day was 181.1, down from the 14-day average of 208.6 cases reported on April 23. Here are the numbers for the day of the week: • April 24 – 195 • April 25 – 152 • April 26 – 118 • April 27 – 163 cases • April 28 – 170 • April 29 – 148 cases • April 30 – 212 cases Authorities reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the county to 1,294 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago. According to health officials, there were 200 COVID-19 patients in nine county hospitals on Friday, down from 233 a week ago, and 16 of the current patients are now in need of ventilation. did. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Friday that 188,064 county residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to state data, residents of another 230,329 counties are receiving the first dose of the vaccine. All people over the age of 16 are eligible for the vaccine. Reservations are required to receive the vaccine. Anyone eligible for the vaccine can pre-register to receive the vaccine through the County Public Health Department. The pre-registration link can be found at: www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 Below the green vaccination information button. Residents without internet access can call the county’s COVID-19 hotline. (833) 875-3967 To connect with volunteers who can help with vaccine pre-registration. The County Public Health Department operates vaccination clinics at the following locations where reservations are required: Former JCPenney store in King of Pracha Mall in Upper Melion. Former Sears location at Montgomery Mall in Montgomery Township. A parkside shopping center in the former Petco location of Willow Grove. Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Landsdale; Bethel Community Church in Pottstown, 575 N. Keim St. The sixth vaccination clinic is only available on Saturdays at the Bethlehem Baptist Church at 712 Penlympike in Springhouse. In addition, a reservation-free walk-up clinic is available Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at 528 Church St in Norristown. It’s open at St. John’s Episcopal Church in. Currently, all county-operated clinics offer both J & J and Pfizer vaccines. Times vary and include daytime, evening and weekend times. Anyone who reserves a vaccine with the County Public Health Department can choose the location of the clinic, the date and time of the appointment, and the vaccine they want to receive.

