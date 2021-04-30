Health
Hundreds of people who were exposed to tear gas during protests now say they have abnormal menstruation
Studies suggest that people exposed to tear gas during a series of protests in Portland, Oregon, are coping with some of the worst menstrual cycles in their lives.
Parents 900 women reported complaining of severe seizures and heavy bleeding, all related to their exposure to the same tear gas.
America is changing faster than ever! Add you a changing America Facebook Or twitter A feed to keep up with the news.
However, according to an online survey of more than 2,200 people, the impact is only temporary.
Abnormal menstruation and tear gas have been speculatively discussed among protesters on social media, but this study is the first published and peer-reviewed study to confirm the link.
Last year, a female participant in racial justice protested police violence in Portland. Seattle; Minneapolis; Rochester, NY and other cities Newsweek, NPR And Secondary news How they suspect that tear gas affects the reproductive system: unexpected bleeding, unusually painful cramps, and other typical menstrual cycle disruptions.
26 protesters between the ages of 17 and 43 Oregon Public Broadcasting When exposed to tear gas, you will experience cramps that feel like sharp rocks or large blood clots.
“We’re not paranoid. This isn’t a coincidence. Something is happening,” one protester told Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Scientists don’t know why tear gas has this effect, but the alleged effect is so strong that five trans-gender men taking testosterone, which should prevent menstruation, are on OPB. He said he began to experience cramps and bleeding again.
According to some respondents in the northwestern Kaiser Permanente survey, these spasms were so painful that emergency treatment was considered the solution.
But this new study BMC Public Health The results are based on anonymous online surveys, so there are some limitations. In short, researchers were unable to independently identify the respondents, says Torgrimson-Ojerio.
“Whenever people are reporting major changes in their body and health, it’s a concern,” she said.
Researchers were unable to follow up with respondents on how the symptoms they experienced affected their lives.
“I can’t say exactly how bad this was.”
