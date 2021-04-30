Health
Another Manitoba death-related COVID-19 variant, 295 new cases reported-Winnipeg
Manitoba health officials B.1.1.7 COVID-19 mutant strain of concern It is so prevalent in the southern part of the state that people who test positive for strains in the area are no longer told that their disease is associated with a more contagious variant of the virus. Hmm.
Dr. Jazz Atwar, Manitoba’s Vice State Public Health Officer, said Friday’s concerns now account for about half of all new cases reported in Manitoba, most of them from southern Manitoba. Said that it was.
The majority of state atypical cases are the first B.1.1.7 strain identified in the United Kingdom.
As a result, he says public health is now working under the assumption that all new cases are variants of concern (VOCs).
Manitoba outlines stricter COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on visits between households
“Public health authorities have previously notified cases when they have been screened or ordered to be positive for a variant of concern, which will initiate a more detailed case study. It was confirmed that the case could remember additional information, “he explained.
“But … as the number of cases increases and the proportion of VOC cases increases, public health needs to focus its resources on investigating the first case in order to obtain as much information as possible as soon as possible. “
Atwal added that people who test positive for the B.1.17 strain in northern Manitoba, or elsewhere where it is less noticeable, may still be notified.
Manitoba has further expanded the hotspot for COVID-19 vaccination, with two more reportedly dead
He said public health officials would continue to notify those who tested positive. Include B.1.351 The first variant found in South Africa, and P.1 The first variant identified in Brazil.
This change will occur when the state announces 195 new cases of concern and another death related to Friday.
The latest victim was a woman in her 70s in the Winnipeg Health area, who stated that Atwal had been infected with the B.1.1.7 mutant.
Her death is the 974th COVID-19-related death reported in Manitoba since March 2020, and the 7th is related to a variant of concern.
Trend story
Data about Local portal tracking variant Indicates that of the 2,095 variant cases identified in Manitoba, 1,590 are from the Winnipeg Health region.
Manitoba has recorded 1,312 confirmations so far B.1.1.7 Case, 20 B.1.351 Case, and 9 P.1 Infection. According to state data, the 754 variants of concern have not yet been identified at this time.
Manitoba has further expanded its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include pregnant women
Meanwhile, health officials have identified 295 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to Atwar.
The total number of cases confirmed in the Manitoba lab will increase to 38,729 after the five previously published cases have been removed for data correction.
The majority of new cases continue to come from Winnipeg, with 187 reported on Friday. There were an additional 50 reports in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 29 in the Southern Health region, 17 in the Northern Health region and 12 in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.
COVID-19 enforcement
According to state health data, there are currently 2,375 active cases across the state, of which 830 are variants of concern.
The current 5-day COVID-19 test positive rate is 7.2% in the state and 8.2% in Winnipeg.
According to state data, 149 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the new coronavirus, and 39 patients in the ICU are associated with the virus.
The number of lab tests indicates that 3,526 tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 660,625.
Manitoba reported two virus-related deaths and 230 new cases on Thursday.
Do you have any questions about COVID-19? There are some things you need to know.
Symptomatology You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. This risk is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities..
To Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. We also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay at a distance of 2 meters from others when you go out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. .. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country.
For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, Please see the coronavirus page..
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]