Another Manitoba death-related COVID-19 variant, 295 new cases reported-Winnipeg

Manitoba health officials B.1.1.7 COVID-19 mutant strain of concern It is so prevalent in the southern part of the state that people who test positive for strains in the area are no longer told that their disease is associated with a more contagious variant of the virus. Hmm.

Dr. Jazz Atwar, Manitoba’s Vice State Public Health Officer, said Friday’s concerns now account for about half of all new cases reported in Manitoba, most of them from southern Manitoba. Said that it was.

read more: Manitoba teachers will soon be able to shoot COVID-19 in North Dakota, Premier says

The majority of state atypical cases are the first B.1.1.7 strain identified in the United Kingdom.

As a result, he says public health is now working under the assumption that all new cases are variants of concern (VOCs).

The story continues under the ad

















2:22

Manitoba outlines stricter COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on visits between households





Manitoba outlines stricter COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on visits between households



“Public health authorities have previously notified cases when they have been screened or ordered to be positive for a variant of concern, which will initiate a more detailed case study. It was confirmed that the case could remember additional information, “he explained.

“But … as the number of cases increases and the proportion of VOC cases increases, public health needs to focus its resources on investigating the first case in order to obtain as much information as possible as soon as possible. “

Atwal added that people who test positive for the B.1.17 strain in northern Manitoba, or elsewhere where it is less noticeable, may still be notified.

read more: Manitoba has further expanded the hotspot for COVID-19 vaccination, with two more reportedly dead

He said public health officials would continue to notify those who tested positive. Include B.1.351 The first variant found in South Africa, and P.1 The first variant identified in Brazil.

The story continues under the ad

This change will occur when the state announces 195 new cases of concern and another death related to Friday.

The latest victim was a woman in her 70s in the Winnipeg Health area, who stated that Atwal had been infected with the B.1.1.7 mutant.

Her death is the 974th COVID-19-related death reported in Manitoba since March 2020, and the 7th is related to a variant of concern.

Data about Local portal tracking variant Indicates that of the 2,095 variant cases identified in Manitoba, 1,590 are from the Winnipeg Health region.

Manitoba has recorded 1,312 confirmations so far B.1.1.7 Case, 20 B.1.351 Case, and 9 P.1 Infection. According to state data, the 754 variants of concern have not yet been identified at this time.

The story continues under the ad

read more: Manitoba has further expanded its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include pregnant women

Meanwhile, health officials have identified 295 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to Atwar.

The total number of cases confirmed in the Manitoba lab will increase to 38,729 after the five previously published cases have been removed for data correction.

The majority of new cases continue to come from Winnipeg, with 187 reported on Friday. There were an additional 50 reports in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 29 in the Southern Health region, 17 in the Northern Health region and 12 in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

















1:35

COVID-19 enforcement





COVID-19 enforcement



According to state health data, there are currently 2,375 active cases across the state, of which 830 are variants of concern.

The story continues under the ad

The current 5-day COVID-19 test positive rate is 7.2% in the state and 8.2% in Winnipeg.

According to state data, 149 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the new coronavirus, and 39 patients in the ICU are associated with the virus.

read more: Manitoba teachers will soon be able to shoot COVID-19 in North Dakota, Premier says

The number of lab tests indicates that 3,526 tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 660,625.

Manitoba reported two virus-related deaths and 230 new cases on Thursday.

Do you have any questions about COVID-19? There are some things you need to know.

The story continues under the ad

Symptomatology You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. This risk is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities..

To Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. We also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay at a distance of 2 meters from others when you go out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. .. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, Please see the coronavirus page..