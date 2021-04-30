Oregon reports four more COVID-19-related deaths, including 20 days in Crook County. 990 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were four new COVID-19-related deaths, including the 20th death in Crook County, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,495, Oregon Health Department said. Reported on Friday.

OHA also reported 990 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 184,812 cases.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Friday that 49,029 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 34,063 doses were given on Thursday and 14,966 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 35,329 times per day.

Oregon currently administers a total of 1,594,712 doses of Pfizer’s first and second doses, 1,292,815 doses of Moderna’s first and second doses, and 94,533 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine first and second doses. I am. As of Friday, 1,253,053 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,819,329 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,892,475 Pfizer, 1,583,600 Modana, and 228,700 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Friday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 334, five fewer than Thursday. There are 73 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than Thursday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 2,232, an increase of 28.0% over the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 339.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 31 COVID-19 cases as of 4 am on Friday, 6 of whom were infected with the ICU and 3 of whom were ventilated.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (2), Benton (22), Craccamus (99), Kratosop (3), Colombia (5), Couse (6), Crook (11). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (2), Deschutz (81), Douglas (7), Grant (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (16), Klamath ( 78), Lake (2), Lane (88), Lincoln (8), Lynn (51), Maruru (2), Marion (93), Morrow (1), Multnomah (178), Pork (13), Tillamook ( 6), Umatilla (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (8), Washington (101), Yamhill (12).

The 2,492th dead in Oregon is a 97-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died at home on April 12, 2020. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,493th death in Oregon was a 49-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 10 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on April 29. He had no fundamental conditions.

The 2,494th death in Oregon is an 81-year-old man from Malheur County who died on April 28 after being tested positive on April 24 at the St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,495th death in Oregon was a 78-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died at home on April 26. She had a fundamental condition.

Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination?

