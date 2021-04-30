The CDC has more information on vaccine safety and pregnancy





The CDC has collected more data on vaccine safety and pregnancy. One UAB doctor said these findings were reassuring for pregnant and potentially pregnant people.

Huntsville, Alabama — “Unfortunately, getting COVID-19 in a pregnant woman increases the risk of getting a serious illness when you look at the priority groups that the CDC recommends vaccination for that risk. , Diabetes, hypertension, and pregnancy are also included in the list, “said Jodidion Nuodom, Associate Professor of the UAB Infectious Diseases Division and Deputy Director of Global Health at the UAB Women’s Reproductive Medicine Center. The CDC has set up a registry to allow pregnant vaccinated women to provide actual data. This registry is V-SafeCOVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry. “Approximately 19,000 of these women received Pfizer and approximately 16,000 women received the Moderna vaccine. Both are mRNA vaccines and are very reassuring when it comes to women’s and baby’s safety. It looked like, “said Dr. Dionne Odom. .. Relation: Doctors recommend COVID vaccine for pregnant and lactating women She mentions only two doses, but she says that pregnant and women who are about to become pregnant can safely get the vaccines available. Also, the sooner you are pregnant, the better. “That is, if you are 39 weeks gestation, vaccination is already delayed. Ideally, you will be vaccinated fast enough to be fully protected by the time you give birth, the second or third phase. Another thing that pregnant women shouldn’t wait until the last stages of pregnancy to get this vaccine, as these antibodies are known to protect the baby and cross the placenta. That’s why .. Dionne-Odom. Relation: ADPH: Increasing number of babies with syphilis from mothers, prenatal HIV cases Dionne Odom said it was important to compare the risks of infection and vaccination, and hopes that these latest findings will encourage more people, especially pregnant women, to be vaccinated. .. “Comparing the risk of COVID infection itself in pregnant women, which is known to be important and important, to the risk of vaccination, the safety of vaccination seems to be very reassuring. We can further encourage women and care providers. We needed more pregnancy data, which provides some of that data and is very encouraging, “says Dr. Dionne Odom. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant or lactating people, please visit: CDC website. Relation: Vaccinated pregnant women give birth to babies with COVID antibodies | Connect the dots

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos