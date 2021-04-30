Health
Eligibility for Manitoba vaccine expands to include pregnant adults
Manitoba announced on Friday that it would expand its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, including opening vaccinations at supermarkets and pop-up clinics to pregnant women over the age of 18.
This qualification now includes all adults who are clients of Community Living disABILITY Services and who work in any medical environment, including outpatients, or in vaccine warehouses.
Similarly, the state is extending the eligibility of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 30-39 with certain preferred health conditions.
The change will make vaccines given in pharmacies and clinics more accessible to people in good health who have difficulty accessing supermarkets and pop-up clinics, said Manitoba’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer. I will.
“As doses increase, we need to ensure more access,” Dr. Jazz Atwal said at a press conference on Friday. “It’s a bit more fair, and it’s a little more widespread in our distributed channels.”
List of priorities, Available on the state websiteSpecific neurological or neurological developmental conditions such as chronic kidney disease or liver disease, type 1 or 2 diabetes with poor control or complications, chronic cardiovascular disease, severe autoimmune disease, cerebral palsy, etc. It is included.
Those who are over 30 years old Immunosuppressive therapyChemotherapy was also covered by the AstraZeneca vaccine.
That change will come later National Advisory Board on Vaccination He said the vaccine should be given to people over the age of 30, but only if the benefits outweigh the risk of blood clots after rare and severe vaccination with low platelets.
Manitoba has already reduced the eligible age for its vaccine to 40 on April 19, and there are no health requirements. Prior to that, only AstraZeneca was targeted for ages 55 and older, and 65 and older, who were in certain basic health conditions.
This change led to a surge in demand as young people gathered in pharmacies and clinics to take shots of them.
Earlier this week, Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force, said the state had no supply available to further reduce its age.
Manitoba last received 11,500 shipments of AstraZeneca on April 13.
At a technical briefing Wednesday, Task Force Operations Leader Johannu Bota said the federal government had guaranteed more deliveries to arrive, but AstraZeneca’s shipments have been confirmed in the foreseeable future. Said not.
At the briefing, he said the biggest factor in considering whether to lower the eligibility age was whether the infection rate was high enough that the benefits of vaccination outweighed the potential side effects.
Following the AstraZeneca vaccine, there are concerns about the possibility of blood clotting after injection.
Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) is a very rare but one of the serious complications that can occur with some COVID-19 vaccines.is Estimated to occur in 1 in 100,000 to 250,000 AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine
Oxford Study The risk of blood clots from COVID-19 infection was found to be 8-10 times higher than that from vaccines.
Meanwhile, in Manitoba, infections have steadily increased in recent weeks, with the average number of new cases per day for seven days increasing from 53 on April 2 to 197 on Thursday. ..
On Tuesday, British Columbia expanded AstraZeneca’s qualifications as follows: People over 30 who live in COVID-19 hotspots..
The· Eligibility for other vaccines in Manitoba The general public remains over 50 and the indigenous people over 30.
In addition, all people over the age of 18 who live in Winnipeg, Brandon, and some areas of the eastern Manitoba community designated as COVID-19 “hotspots” have been vaccinated. Those engaged in certain public jobs in those areas are also eligible.
Anyone living and working in northern Manitoba can also make an appointment for vaccination.
