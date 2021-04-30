Outdoor Maskman Date Removed in Wyandot County

Unified Government: Wyandot County Removes Outdoor Mask Obligation
Wyandotte County will work with Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County to order new masks
Updated: Central Daylight Time 3:34 pm CDT April 30, 2021
Wyandotte County / Kansas City Commission’s unified government announced Friday outdoors in Wyandotte County that masks and social distances are no longer needed. Updated mandates in Missouri, and Jackson County. The UG stated that the new mask instruction is valid until 11:59 pm on May 29. This order was adopted during a special session of the UG Committee on Thursday night. The committee also functions as the Wyandot County Health Committee. UGPHD officials said that the population of Wyandotte County has not reached herd immunity in terms of vaccination coverage, especially indoor masking is “an important strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19.” I emphasized. Mask Order Summary: • Wearing a mask when in an indoor public space around a colleague or the general public: A mask is used in an indoor public facility, in an area, or inevitably when performing activities involving close contact or proximity. Employees and visitors must wear it on the nose and mouth 6 feet of inseparable colleagues or the general public. “Indoor Public Facility” means an indoor space accessible to the general public, including but not limited to grocery stores, other retail stores, indoor events, and the general public. Transit • The school board decides on its own protocol. Mask order does not apply to schools. The mask protocol in the school setting is determined by the school’s governing body. • Religious Exceptions: People engaged in religious service, rituals, or activities do not need to wear masks, but it is advisable to wear them during these activities. • Fully vaccinated: Following the CDC guidance, you can remove the mask indoors during a dialogue or rally. In the CDC guidance, the parties know that everyone indoors is fully vaccinated with a federal-approved vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID. -19. “Completely vaccinated” means that people have been vaccinated with all vaccines (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) and at least two weeks have passed since the last vaccination. To do. • This order includes an additional exemption from wearing masks indoors, such as children under the age of 5, people with certain health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Kansas City, Kansas —
Outdoor masks and social distance expansion in Wyandotte County are no longer needed, the Wyandotte County Unified Government / Kansas City Commission announced on Friday.
UG said orders for new masks are valid until 11:59 pm on May 29th.
This order was adopted during a special session of the UG Committee on Thursday night. The committee also functions as the Wyandot County Health Committee.
UGPHD officials said that the population of Wyandot County has not reached herd immunity in terms of vaccination rates, and that wearing masks, especially indoors, is an important strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19. I emphasized.
Summary of mask order: • Wear a mask when you are in an indoor public space around your colleagues or the general public. Employees and visitors should wear masks on their noses and mouth when performing indoor public facilities, communities, or activities involving close contact. Closeness to colleagues and the general public who cannot be separated by 6 feet.
“Indoor public facilities” means indoor spaces accessible to the general public, such as grocery stores, other retail stores, indoor events, and public transport.
• The school board decides on its own protocol. Mask order does not apply to schools. The mask protocol in the school setting is determined by the school’s governing body.
• Religious Exceptions: People engaged in religious service, rituals, or activities do not need to wear masks, but it is advisable to wear them during these activities.
• Fully vaccinated: Following the CDC guidance, you can remove the mask indoors during a dialogue or rally. In the CDC guidance, the parties know that everyone indoors is fully vaccinated with a federal-approved vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID. -19.
“Completely vaccinated” means that people have been vaccinated with all vaccines (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) and at least two weeks have passed since the last vaccination. To do.
• This order includes an additional exemption from wearing masks indoors, such as children under the age of 5, people with certain health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
