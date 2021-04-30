Outdoor Maskman Date Removed in Wyandot County

Unified Government: Wyandot County Removes Outdoor Mask Obligation Wyandotte County will work with Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County to order new masks Updated: Central Daylight Time 3:34 pm CDT April 30, 2021



Hide transcript

View transcript

More than 90 limits have been changed in many municipalities this weekend, and the number of people vaccinated continues to grow. In Johnson County, you don’t need a child’s face mask from midnight, but today it’s Martin. Augustin explains, you still have to wear them in many places. Wearing a face mask in public is still a best practice, but if you want to go to a restaurant such as a village tavern, Johnson County no longer needs it. Although it will expire, masks are still highly recommended in public places. But from now on, there will be calls from cities, schools and businesses as to whether or not they need to wear a mask. Currently, generally speaking, covid 19 infections are declining throughout the region, yet less than half of Johnson County infections are vaccinated against the virus. Public health officials expect to reach that threshold, which was the original standard for ending mask mandates throughout the county. However, the caveat of that 50% benchmark is that people continue to be vaccinated at the current rate. However, keep in mind that in recent weeks Johnson County has refused to allocate vaccines from Kansas. This is a report from Martin’s Prairie Village in the Augustin KB 90s. Now, it’s important to remember that even if Johnson County chooses to withdraw the obligation to mask, many places like schools will require you to wear it. For example, a public school sends this reminder to parents to announce that the school district has chosen to continue requesting masks in class for at least the last three weeks of school. Currently, a spokesperson describes how next year’s decisions and COVID-19 mitigation will be made and shared with staff and family members before registering in July. Many Jim Motors in Johnson County say they are excited about the end of their mask obligations. .. Now, Justin previously owned biofit therapy-based fitness in Overland Park, saying 90% of his clients are still vaccinated, people cleaning equipment and hands, and fresh to the building. It is said that it will continue to bring in fresh air. However, we always consider individuals here, so if for some reason you feel unsafe, we will try to create a safe place. I am happy to wear, my staff are happy to wear a mask. Well, C. Public health officials, including DCD, recommend wearing face masks in indoor public spaces, even if they are fully vaccinated and only need to wear masks in Kansas County from Sunday. Wyandot County and Douglas County. Now, at midnight, Missouri is under a new emergency order mask and is no longer needed outdoors. Also, it is not needed indoors as long as there is social distance or everyone is fully vaccinated. Jackson County also has a new COVID-19 regulation. Masking and social distance are no longer needed outdoors. I still need a mask indoors. There is no social distance, but full vaccination is recommended. People are allowed to gather in small groups both indoors and outdoors. Large gatherings are not yet recommended. More than 90 limits have been changed in many municipalities this weekend, and the number of people vaccinated continues to grow. In Johnson County, you don’t need a child’s face mask from midnight, but today it’s Martin. Augustin explains, you still have to wear them in many places. Wearing a face mask in public is still a best practice, but if you want to go to a restaurant such as a village tavern, Johnson County no longer needs it. Although it will expire, masks are still highly recommended in public places. But from now on, there will be calls from cities, schools and businesses as to whether or not they need to wear a mask. Currently, generally speaking, covid 19 infections are declining throughout the region, yet less than half of Johnson County infections are vaccinated against the virus. Public health officials expect to reach that threshold, which was the original standard for ending mask mandates throughout the county. However, the caveat of that 50% benchmark is that people continue to be vaccinated at the current rate. However, keep in mind that in recent weeks Johnson County has refused to allocate vaccines from Kansas. This is a report from Martin’s Prairie Village in the Augustin KB 90s. Now, it’s important to remember that even if Johnson County chooses to withdraw the obligation to mask, many places like schools will require you to wear it. For example, a public school sends this reminder to parents to announce that the school district has chosen to continue requesting masks in class for at least the last three weeks of school. Currently, a spokesperson describes how next year’s decisions and COVID-19 mitigation will be made and shared with staff and family members before registering in July. Many Jim Motors in Johnson County say they are excited about the end of their mask obligations. .. Now, Justin previously owned biofit therapy-based fitness in Overland Park, saying 90% of his clients are still vaccinated, people cleaning equipment and hands, and fresh to the building. It is said that it will continue to bring in fresh air. However, we always consider individuals here, so if for some reason you feel unsafe, we will try to create a safe place. I am happy to wear, my staff are happy to wear a mask. Well, C. Public health officials, including DCD, recommend wearing face masks in indoor public spaces, even if they are fully vaccinated and only need to wear masks in Kansas County from Sunday. Wyandot County and Douglas County. Now, at midnight, Missouri is under a new emergency order and you no longer need a mask outdoors. Also, it is not needed indoors as long as there is social distance or everyone is fully vaccinated. Jackson County also has a new COVID-19 regulation. Masking and social distance are no longer needed outdoors. I still need a mask indoors. There is no social distance, but full vaccination is recommended. People are allowed to gather in small groups both indoors and outdoors. Large gatherings are not yet recommended.