Do you need the COVID-19 vaccine? Biden Admin Launches GETVAX Textline and Other Search ToolsExBulletin

Switch captions Serena Simmons-Duffin / NPR

The Biden administration launched a website and text lines on Friday to help find the COVID-19 vaccine near where people live. A national 1-800 hotline in dozens of languages ​​will soon be announced, according to senior officials from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccines.gov Previously, it provided general guidance on vaccines, including an explanation of how vaccines work and why they are important. It now has tools that allow people to enter their zip code to see which pharmacies and other providers have COVID-19 vaccine in stock.

The online tool is a new and improved version of. VaccineFinder, Boston Children’s Hospital, Castlight, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The site launched with information about the COVID-19 vaccine In late February, Very similar.

Vaccines.gov improvements include a Spanish version of the site — Vacunas.gov — New accessibility features for visually impaired people, and about three times more vaccine providers John Brownstein, Founder of VaccineFinder and Chief Information Officer of Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Comprehensive coverage makes it easier for people to use the site, get the vaccine, and finally get the shot,” he says. When Vaccine Finder was released in February, only five states listed all available vaccine providers. Currently, Brownstein says this is the “majority of states” and is working with the last few states to include them.

Also, two text lines were launched on Friday. Texting your zip code to GETVAX (in English) or VACUNA (in Spanish) will return a message with three vaccination sites. A reservation is required for the phone number.

The plan is to outreach these new tools in a variety of hard-to-reach groups, HHS officials wrote in a statement to the NPR. “For example, promote numbers 1-800 in regions where broadband access may be low and use information about text message tools to target digital ads to young people.”

At the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign Patchwork approach Enrolling people for vaccine reservations and constantly changing eligibility rules that have been made crazy for months. People explained that they were up late at night to steal newly released appointments, or that they relentlessly updated their appointment pages. Vaccine hunting A group was set up to connect people who had difficulty navigating difficult systems with promises.

Now the country is at another stage. Qualifications are open to all people over the age of 16 nationwide. Many public health vaccination sites are switching from distributing coveted invitations to allowing walk-ins to pre-registered people. Demand seems to be declining in many places, with the pace of vaccination slowing from a daily high of 4.6 million weeks ago to an average of 2.7 million at the end of April.

Vaccine.gov is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to provide more active federal leadership in the COVID-19 public health response.In particular, President Biden March 11 remarks, His administration “includes a new website to help you find the vaccine first and find the place closest to you to make it easier to find and where to inject.” He said he would launch.

Brownstein says he hopes to continue expanding the site to include new features, such as making it possible to book directly from Vaccines.gov. “We are trying to reduce the number of steps people need to get their promises,” he says. Ultimately, he says, he wants to “integrate directly with partners so that consumers can use it as easily as possible.”

Providing people with a way to find and book reservations at one-stop shops says it will be a game changer Melissa McFitters, Directs the Center for Improving Public Health through Informatics at Vanderbilt University.

The current options for landing appointments have been difficult for people, she says. “You can go online. You can see that there is an appointment somewhere, but you still need to visit the Kroger website, the Wal-Mart website, or the CVS website.”

She hopes that these new federal tools will make it easier to see where the nearby walk-in clinic is, so all she has to do is enter her zip code and get in the car. “It’s important to make people even want to visit a website,” she said. Millions of Americans say they still don’t know if they will be vaccinated. Recent vote by KFF..

Zuhair Mahmoud, an accessibility expert based in Washington, DC, said the new accessibility features are encouraging. He is blind and uses the web with a screen reader. The new Vaccines.gov site is available for screen readers, but accessibility issues remain when booking, he says. “This site is really just a gateway to find vaccines. The site takes you to the vaccine provider’s site to check availability and make reservations. What is it? I don’t know if it’s a thing, “he said.

The Spanish version of the website, along with hotlines and lines of text, may help reach some people who have not yet been vaccinated. Samantha Artiga, The director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Racial Equality and Health Policy Program said: The data shows a persistent gap Differences in vaccination rates between whites and blacks and Hispanics.

“The data itself doesn’t give us an accurate picture of what’s causing the gap,” she says. “This may reflect barriers related to the location of vaccination clinics, different modes of transportation for people, and different levels of trust or comfort for different types of sites offering vaccinations. There is. “

Quality translations can help address language barriers for non-English speakers, said Suyanna Linhales Barker, Head of Programs and Community Services. People’s ClinicProvides vaccinations and outreach to the Latino community in Washington, DC

But it’s not just the site itself that is translated, she says. Outreach materials, registration forms on pharmacy and public health websites, as well as text and email communications about when and where to go when a reservation is scheduled, should also be translated.

She says national websites and hotlines may help streamline things, but local face-to-face efforts need to happen at the same time. On Thursday, she and some of her colleagues spent hours on the sidewalk outside the community center in Washington, DC, talking to passers-by about the COVID-19 vaccine, registering people on the spot and taking shots.

And they are planning more face-to-face outreach. “Around the clinic, go to a hairdresser or grocery store, post information there, and have them call you if you have any questions,” she said.

She says they expect them to do this job to disseminate information and answer questions by the end of the year.