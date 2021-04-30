Farxiga gets FDA green light with CKD prophylaxis





The FDA has expanded the indications for dapagliflozin (Farxiga) to chronic kidney disease (CKD). The first drug to enter the type 2 diabetes market in 2014 Approved To reduce the risk of renal dysfunction, renal failure, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with CKD at risk of progression. In a statement, CKD states “a great unmet need for treatments that slow the progression of the disease and improve outcomes.” “Today’s approval of Farxiga for the treatment of chronic kidney disease is an important step forward in helping people living with kidney disease.” Approval centered on DAPA-CKD trial.. In that study, SGLT2 drugs reduced renal function deterioration or mortality from renal or cardiovascular disease by a relative 39% over a median of 2.4 years. Mortality from all causes was also reduced by a relative 31% with dapagliflozin compared to placebo. The effects were similar between participants with and without type 2 diabetes. so statement DAPA-CKD researchers Hiddo Heerspink, PhD, and PharmD at the University of Groningen Medical Center in the Netherlands call it a “change milestone” that provides physicians with effective new options for CKD patients, regardless of their type 2 diabetic status I was sick. .. However, the FDA has warned that the drug is not intended for patients on dialysis. In addition, “Farxiga is a CKD of patients with autosomal dominant or recessive polycystic (characterized by multiple cysts) renal disease, or patients who require or have recently used immunosuppressive therapy to treat renal disease. The treatment has not been studied and is not expected to be effective, “the agency’s approval notice pointed out. For diabetics, the FDA has suggested considering low doses of insulin or insulin secretagogues while taking dapagliflozin to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia. The group also sees cases of serious, life-threatening Fournier ganglia while taking SGLT2 inhibitors. Other risks in all patients include dehydration, severe urinary tract infections, genital yeast infections, metabolic acidosis or ketoacidosis. The FDA said physicians need to assess capacity status and renal function before starting patients with dapagliflozin. Dapagliflozin was also approved in 2019 Reduce the risk of hospitalization due to heart failure Adults with type 2 diabetes at high risk due to established cardiovascular disease or its multiple risk factors, and from 2020 Reduce ejection fraction to treat heart failure..

..





