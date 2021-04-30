More than 2.5 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated as the state lifts its outdoor mask obligations





Active COVID According to the latest data from the Public Health Service, the number of cases on Friday fell from 26,410 yesterday to 25,474. State health officials confirmed another 1,179 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. According to the Public Health Service, this is based on 84,248 new molecular tests. Authorities also increased the number of pandemic deaths to 17,259 and announced an additional 16 COVID-related deaths. The 7-day average for Friday’s positive test was 1.65%, up from 1.63% the day before. Since the pandemic began, authorities have identified a total of 645,867 COVID-19 cases across the state. Currently, there are 559 COVID patients hospitalized on Friday. Of these, 152 are in the intensive care unit and 79 are intubated. Massachusetts has received a total of 6,097,946 COVID vaccinations to date, 50% of the state’s population, and 2,530,850 residents (35%) are now fully vaccinated. In the last two weeks, 1,042 cases were identified in children under 4 years of age, down from 1,223 cases reported the previous week. Authorities reported that children between the ages of 5 and 9 had 1,156 infections, down from 1,400 since the last update. In addition, data released Wednesday confirmed 1,396 infections in children aged 10 to 14 years. This is down from the total reported on April 21st. The number of teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 who have been infected with COVID in the last 14 days was 2,037, down from 2,481 since the last update. And last week, authorities confirmed an additional 3,988 cases out of 20 cases, up from 5,046 cases reported during the last update. The Massachusetts Public Health Service released data on Friday, showing the number of fully vaccinated people who have since been infected with COVID. As of April 27, 1,798 people in Massachusetts tested positive after a complete vaccination, officials said. This figure represents 0.1% of all fully vaccinated people in the state. Total number of COVID cases by county: Barnstable County: 13,522 Berkshire County: 6,295 Bristol County: 47,796 Dukes County: 1,272 Essex County: 95,471 Franklin County: 2,462 Hampden County: 50,613 Hampshire County: 8,950 Middle sex county: 132,248 Nantucket County: 1,491 Norfolk County: 53,702 Plymouth County: 47,796 Suffolk County: 90,871 Worcester County: 75,303 Relevant content:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos