West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place Closes May 21st





Grand Rapids, Michigan — Amid sluggish demand, three healthcare partners will close a large COVID-19 vaccine clinic in downtown Grand Rapids at DeVos Place in late May. “We have reached a new stage in vaccine distribution, which requires major surgery like the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic,” according to a joint statement released by Spectrum Health and Mercy’s Kent County Health Department on Friday, April 30. died”. health. “To be the best steward we can use our resources, the clinic will be out of service by May 21st. Vaccine efforts will be a small community-based clinic with ongoing needs. It will be directed. “ As of Friday, the clinic, which opened in late January and is run by a network of volunteers and healthcare professionals, received more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Brian Brasser, Chief Operating Officer of Spectrum Health, said that during peak hours, more than 12,500 vaccines were delivered to the clinic each day and about 1,000 doses were given per hour. However, its demand, which surged as vaccines became more widely available early this spring, has declined in recent weeks. In the past week, the clinic has averaged 600-1,000 doses, according to Brasser. “Demand continues, but not at the pace we saw early on,” he said. The vaccine clinic will be closed on May 22, with the remaining doses limited to a second dose of the vaccine, with some Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines being “likely” I am. “There will only be a second dose next week,” said Brasser. “We plan to give about 16,000 more doses next week, so for the community, we’re still open between the next three weeks, the second visit, and perhaps some Johnson & Johnson doses. It is very important to know that you are. “ 55% of the population of Kent County over the age of 16 has been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once. In the state as a whole, the number is slightly lower, 49 percent. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that if 70% of eligible state residents are vaccinated, the state’s restrictions on large-scale rallies and their face mask requirements will be lifted. According to Brasser, the healthcare system is currently working to make vaccines more widely available throughout the region at pharmacies, primary care offices and emergency health centers. He said there may be cooperation with the health department and other health care providers in the local clinic. “Collaboration with the health sector is really important because we want to make sure our efforts are as effective as possible,” he said. Mr. Brasser said he was happy with the clinic’s performance. “It was incredibly successful,” he said. “We are very pleased to be able to provide more than 200,000 doses in the last few months in an environment where vaccine availability is limited.” In a statement, Spectrum, Mercy, and the Health Department said:Vaccinatewestmi.com It remains an up-to-date, informative, community vaccination resource for available clinics. “ read more: Ottawa’s Kent County shortens COVID-19 quarantine guidelines Michigan reports the lowest daily positive test rate since March Reward to provide information about a 21-year-old Flint man shot dead in a vehicle

