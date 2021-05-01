Misleading claims about the death of fully vaccinated people

Claim: The mortality rate of people vaccinated with COVID-19 is significantly higher than that of the unvaccinated population.

New data for this week We found that fully vaccinated adults over the age of 65 were 94% less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than their peers of the same age and 64% less likely to receive the mRNA vaccine only once. ..

These findings are the first large-scale, real-world results to confirm Pfizer and Moderna clinical trial data (and early reports from Israel), said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which conducted the study. I will.

However, while vaccination is very effective, it does not completely prevent the coronavirus in some people.In the last few weeks, states across the United States have reported cases of COVID-19 infection. Among fully vaccinated people, Also known as a breakthrough infectious disease of vaccines.

On social media, the small number of deaths in this group facilitates comparison with the COVID-19 mortality rate in the general population.

“The mortality rate of fully vaccinated people is significantly higher than that of unvaccinated people,” said Instagram user Ian Smith. Posted on April 25..

Smith’s post claims that the CDC reported that “7,157 fully vaccinated Americans were infected with COVID-19 and 88 died …” in a tweet on April 24. Contains screenshots.

As of April 20 CDC did report A total of 7,157 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths in fully vaccinated people.

Fact check:Coronavirus vaccine does not cause death and does not kill the world’s population

However, public health experts say it is misleading to calculate mortality from these numbers and compare it to the general public.

USA TODAY contacted Smith for comment.

Data mainly reflect severe COVID-19 cases

To calculate accurate mortality, we need to know the total number of COVID-19-positive cases in vaccinated individuals.But that number isn’t, he said Lisa Miller, Epidemiologist and clinical professor at Colorado Public Health School.

“We’re not testing everyone, so I don’t know (vaccinated),” she told USA Today.

This reporting gap is also acknowledged by the CDC, which relies on voluntary reporting from the state health department.

“The lack of testing does not identify all real-world breakthrough cases, especially for asymptomatic or mild illnesses,” the agency said. He emphasized that it only serves as a “snapshot” that helps “identify the pattern of breakthrough cases of the vaccine.”

Without a true number of asymptomatic and mild cases, he said the snapshot was biased towards severe COVID-19 cases. Christine Nelson, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Emory University Rollins School of Public Health.

People who have been vaccinated with an infected person with severe symptoms are more likely to see a doctor, be hospitalized, or die. Both Nelson and Miller told USA TODAY that these are cases that were noticed and investigated by the state health department, which later reached the CDC.

The CDC states that 11 out of 88 deaths from people infected with COVID-19 and wholly vaccinated are “asymptomatic or unrelated to COVID-19.” It is important to be careful.

Fact check:Biden did not say that the July 4th celebration could be canceled if people were not vaccinated with COVID.

The number of breakthrough infections in the vaccine is also very low compared to more than 100 million fully vaccinated US adults. As of April 30..

Vaccinated people are the most at risk

The most obvious reason to avoid comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated mortality is the type of people in each group.

Since all states prioritize the most endangered people, the group of vaccinated people is large for serious cases of COVID-19 and those who are prone to death due to age and medical history. It is biased. Therefore, it is not surprising that some deaths will occur in the event of the expected breakthrough case.

For example, let’s look at age.

Older people are at greatest risk of developing severe illness and require hospitalization and death. 8 out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 It has been reported to occur in adults over the age of 65. According to the CDC..And 37% People over the age of 65 make up only 16% of the total population, but the proportion of people who have been vaccinated so far is included in that age group.

Therefore, vaccinated people are a pool of people who are more susceptible to more severe cases.

Fact check:The FDA did not associate Pfizer’s initial vaccine dose with COVID-19 infection

Of the more than 7,000 groundbreaking infectious diseases reported, nearly 46% are associated with people over the age of 60. The age of people who died after a breakthrough infection is unknown because the CDC has not released the data.

Our rating: False

Based on our study, we evaluate the claim that COVID-19 mortality in fully vaccinated individuals is significantly higher than in unvaccinated FALSE. According to experts, the total number of breakthrough vaccine infections is unknown, and the voluntary states reporting to the CDC are biased towards more serious COVID-19 cases, so accurate mortality estimates are made directly. I can not do it. And, nevertheless, the comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups is greatly distorted by the fact that the currently vaccinated group has a much higher proportion of older people at greatest risk. Has been

Our Fact Check Source:

Thank you for supporting our journalism.You can do it Subscribe to our print version, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here..

Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.