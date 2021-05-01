Local studies bring awareness to the presence of ticks that are endemic to the disease – Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz- Recent research Many of Northern California’s coastal counties, including Santa Cruz County, have shown surprising results to ecologists. Western black-footed mites infected with pathogens that cause diseases such as Lyme disease roam not only forests, but also Redwood forests and coastal beaches.

Lyme diseaseAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it often manifests itself in individuals through fever, headaches, malaise, and skin rashes. Without treatment, Lyme disease can infect joints, heart, and nervous system. In most cases, it can be treated with antibiotics.

Dr. Daniel Sarkeld, lead author of research and research scientists at Colorado State University, states that many studies on Lyme disease conducted by ecologists like himself focus on forest habitats. I did. He said places like Mendocino County are hotspots where scientists can regularly find infected mites. This is mainly due to the Western Gray Squirrel, which builds houses in the woods and spreads the infection.

“It’s an evolved picture of the classic kind of California Lyme disease ecology,” Salkeld said on Friday. “If you go to an open coastal area, the squirrel isn’t there, so I thought I was less ill.”

Scientists were also surprised by the number of mites found in areas such as Santa Cruz County, but said readers who roamed the study area, such as the Fake Nemarks Forest and Wilder Ranch State Park, probably did not. .. Places and such places were chosen by ecologists because of the way they are commonly used. This is also a way for county vector organism management agencies to study and collect mites, manager Amanda Paulsen told Sentinel.

“This study looked at three different pathogens, so when you start looking at different pathogens, it’s surprising when you find that a much higher part of the tick is infected,” Salkeld said. I will. The pathogens studied were Borrelia burgdorferi, Borrelia Miyamotoi, and Anaplasma fagocytophyllum.

Sarkeld, its research is being utilized by Bay Area Lime FoundationIn California, Lyme disease, which is mainly caused by the bacterium Lyme disease spirochyl and the ticks that carry it, is a major problem and causes far more cases of infection in people than some other tick-borne diseases. I did. However, a new bacterium, Borrelia miyamotoi, as identified in this study, has been found in approximately equal proportions in the areas described in the study.

B. Miyamotoi, According to the CDC, cause Tick-borne relapsing fever.. The disease, also known as TBRF, can cause fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. It also needs to be treated with antibiotics.

Local response

Mites exist in Northern California all year round — with just different levels of abundance, Sarkeld said.

“Tick has different life stages. Adults … try to do their best during the rainy season,” he said. “The immature life stage, called a nymph, is really small, like an opium poppy, and comes out abundantly from April to June.”

The tick life cycle begins with larvae that rival babies and children. Later, they grew into nymphs, and Sarkeld called it the “unpleasant teenager stage.” Finally, they become large and identifiable adults. The danger is great, as larvae and larvae can get caught and cling to them for days at a time. Studies show that the longer a tick stays in the body, the more likely it is to get sick, both Sarkeld and Paulson point out.

“It seems easy to collect nymphs north of San Francisco,” he said. “There are nymphs everywhere in Marine, but when you come to the south of San Mateo and Santa Clara (county), there are few nymphs, which means that you can be exposed to humans when traveling south of California. The sex is a little low. “

The mosquito control and vector control department, established under the county’s agricultural committee, spends much of its time killing mosquitoes. But when the ticks were highest in April-September, Paulsen said the staff was trying to gather as much as possible. This year, the team confirmed the first Nymphaltic in April. This is earlier than the previous year.

“We monitor in parks and places where people are likely to come into contact with mites. It’s like all over the county. We’re always adding to the list,” says Poulsen.

Every week, people drop and send pictures of ticks for identification. Paulsen and her team discuss risk factors for getting sick. However, do not use tick identification or testing for self-diagnosis.

At the beginning of the week, I saw some headlines like “Area near the beach crawling on Santa Cruz ticks”. It’s really exaggerated, “she said. “After reading this treatise, the biggest point for me is that traditionally we’ve been exploring more forest areas in search of mites and limes (disease), but for decades along the California coast. Has done that too. “

Infected mites are absolutely present, but the risk is not that great, Sarkeld tried to tell in his interview.

“Santa Cruz is so beautiful, it’s great to be there,” he said. “Rapid precautions can prevent potential medical problems and illnesses. Go outdoors and do a quick tick check.”

Paulsen agreed.

“I don’t think this study should raise more concerns for people,” she said. “The biggest message from this agency is that we don’t want to discourage people from going out. It’s important to recognize that ticks can be encountered almost everywhere in Santa Cruz County. Knowing what to do if a tick appears. “

According to Paulsen, he stays on the trail while doing outdoor recreation. After that, Mr. Sarkeld said he would go home and take a shower to find the ticks. Throw clothes in the dryer to kill them. Insect repellents can also be used to prevent mites from first adhering.

Members of the general public who are interested in ticks or need help should call 831-454-2590 or visit the following website: bit.ly/3xGuqfY..