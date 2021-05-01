FDA approves dapagliflozin (Farxiga) for chronic kidney disease





Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Dapagliflozin (((happiness, AstraZeneca) Reduces the risk of renal dysfunction, renal failure, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization heart failure In adult patients Chronic kidney disease (CKD) There is a risk of disease progression. “Chronic kidney disease is an important public health problem and there is a great unmet need for treatments that slow the progression of the disease and improve outcomes,” said the FDA’s Pharmaceutical Center’s Department of Cardiology and Nephrology. Deputy Director Aliza Thompson, Doctor of Medicine, said. Evaluation and research. “Today’s approval of Farxiga for the treatment of chronic kidney disease is an important step forward in helping people living with kidney disease.” Dapagliflozin was approved and approved in 2014 to improve glycemic control in diabetics. Expanded in 2020 Include treatment of patients with reduced heart failure and ejection fraction based on the results of DAPA-HF trial. This new approval for chronic kidney disease DAPA-CKD Was a trial Stopped early In March 2020 for the effectiveness of the treatment. DAPA-CKD randomly assigned 4304 patients with CKD but no diabetes to receive either dapagliflozin or placebo. Complete findings simultaneously reported at the European Society of Cardiology in 2020 Release In New England Journal of MedicineShowed that during a median of 2.4 years, treatment with dapagliflozin resulted in a significant 31% relative reduction compared to placebo in the main results of the study. This is a complex that contains at least a 50% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate compared to baseline. End-stage renal disease, kidney transplantation, renal death, or cardiovascular death. Dapagliflozin treatment also reduced statistically significant relative reductions by 31%, reducing mortality from all causes. Another secondary endpoint analysis showed a statistically significant 29% relative reduction in hospitalization rates due to cardiovascular death or heart failure. “Farxiga is used in patients with autosomal dominant or recessive polycystic (characterized by multiple cysts) renal disease, or in patients with chronic renal disease who require immunosuppressive therapy to treat renal disease or who have recently used it. The treatment has not been studied and is not expected to be effective. “The FDA statement states. Authorities add that dapagliflozin should not be used in patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity to the drug or on dialysis. “A serious life-threatening incident Fournier’s Gangren It occurred in diabetics taking Farxiga. “ Patients should consider taking low doses Insulin Or, if you are also taking dapagliflozin, an insulin secretagogue to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia. Treatment also states that it can cause dehydration, severe urinary tract infections, genital yeast infections, and metabolic acidosis. “Before starting Farxiga, we need to assess the patient’s fluid volume and renal function,” the agency adds. Previously received dapagliflozin Fast track, Breakthrough therapy,and Priority review Designation of this new indication. Follow Medscape for more news. Facebook, twitter, Instagram, YouTube,and LinkedIn.

