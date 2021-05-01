Britain’s South Asian community was hit hardest by Covid’s second wave, findings | Coronavirus





People in the UK’s South Asian community are more likely to test positive for Covid, become more severe and die in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic than any other ethnic minority group, according to a new study. it was high. During the first wave from February to September 2020, Lancet Medical Journal Treatise As found, all ethnic minority groups are more at risk than the white community, who test positive for Covid and eventually be hospitalized, admitted to the intensive care unit, and die after considering underlying health conditions. Was expensive. However, in the second wave from September to December 2020, ethnic minority groups performed better, with the exception of South Asian communities. Dr. Rohini Matur, lead author of the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said: .. “This highlights the urgent need to find effective preventative measures that meet the needs of Britain’s ethnically diverse population.” The authors state that the high risk of a positive test is associated with a large number of people in South Asian households. In the 2011 census, 21% of South Asian groups lived in multigenerational households, compared to 7% of Caucasian groups. However, other factors such as weight, blood pressure, and underlying health may also have an effect. Ethnic minority groups were disproportionately affected by socio-economic deprivation, including living in poorer areas, working on the front lines, and having poor access to health care, Matur said. But that wasn’t the only thing. “Our study shows that even after considering many of these factors, the risk of positives, hospitalization, ICU admission, and death was still higher in ethnic minority groups compared to whites in the United Kingdom. “She said. “To improve the outcome of Covid-19, we need to address the broader disadvantages and structural racism faced by these communities, as well as improve access to care and reduce infection.” She said there were many benefits to multi-generational life. “Such households and extended communities also provide a valuable informal care network and promote involvement in health and community services.” However, those communities must be encouraged to be vaccinated. “It is increasingly important to co-design culturally competent and non-stimulating engagement strategies with these communities in the light of new evidence that ethnic minority groups are unlikely to be vaccinated with Covid-19. It has become, “she said.

