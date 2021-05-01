Vaccine Nationalism-Liza Poliakova, Latemar High School





New words have emerged from the pandemic and are now increasingly used in our common language. “Vaccine nationalism” refers to prioritizing the domestic needs of a country when providing vaccines at the expense of another country, which can prolong the pandemic and destabilize the global economy. According to the WHO, wealthy countries, which make up only 16% of the world’s population, buy 60% of the world’s vaccine supply. Disparities in ensuring vaccine doses were analyzed by data collected by the Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University. They concluded that high-income countries have 4.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Low-income countries have only acquired about 670 million times. The United Kingdom is a prime example. It has a population of 66 million and has been vaccinated about 400 million times by February this year. This is six times the total population. Although the level of efficacy varies, it is clear that the unfair distribution of such resources that results in preventable death cannot be morally defended, given the pre-existence of various vaccines. Unprotected people in developing countries are becoming increasingly vulnerable to COVID-19, in addition to the rapidly increasing poverty rate. If global eradication of the virus is stopped due to uneven vaccine allocation, the virus may mutate further and the emergence of more contagious variants. This can cause another surge in cases and reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines. This has even more socio-economic implications-the longer the virus is, the greater the turmoil in international trade and the worse the impact on mental health and school education. Are we really destined for another wave of pandemics? Is there a solution to this “vaccine nationalism”? Recently, the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes condemned the issue, which has stimulated conversations on this topic. There are various mechanisms to address this issue. In particular, COVAX is a global initiative aimed at providing equitable access to vaccines. As of April of this year, COVAX provided 38.5 million doses to low- and middle-income countries. The health crisis is a global crisis and must be dealt with in such a way. The collapse of cooperation and the pursuit of “vaccine nationalism” threaten to only delay the return to normal life that we all miss.

