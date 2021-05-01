Primal Labs GlucoBurn Review: Healthy Blood Glucose Support?

GlucoBurn is a diabetes supplement from Primal Labs that claims to support healthy blood glucose levels.

By taking GlucoBurn daily, diabetics can purportedly support healthy blood glucose levels, maintain healthy cholesterol, stimulate insulin release, and lose weight, among other benefits.

Does GlucoBurn really work? Or is it yet another diabetes supplement scam? Find out everything you need to know about GlucoBurn and its effects today in our review.

What is GlucoBurn?

GlucoBurn is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively online through GlucoAdvancedFormula.com.

The supplement is marketed to diabetics and anyone else who wants help controlling their blood sugar. As a diabetic, your body struggles to balance its blood sugar. Some doctors recommend diet and exercise for managing diabetes. Others prescribe insulin medication and other diabetes drugs.

GlucoBurn claims to be the #1 formula on the marketplace for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Made by Primal Labs, GlucoBurn claims to support healthy cholesterol, blood sugar, weight loss, insulin, and other effects.

There are plenty of diabetes supplements on the market. Some of them work by supporting healthy blood sugar levels. Others are scams, claiming to cure diabetes or reverse the condition using herbal extracts. Keep reading to find out how GlucoBurn works – and how it supports healthy blood sugar.

How Does GlucoBurn Work?

Primal Labs markets GlucoBurn’s ingredients as the “GlucoBurn Advanced Formula.” That formula purportedly uses a triple-action system to help diabetics support blood sugar and enjoy other benefits.

By taking GlucoBurn daily, diabetics – and anyone else who struggles with blood sugar – can purportedly enjoy the following benefits:

Support healthy blood glucose levels

Help maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Support healthy cholesterol levels

Stimulate the release of insulin

Support weight loss

Overall, Primal Labs markets their formula as the “#1 formula on the marketplace for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.” Just take the supplement daily to support the benefits above.

Because GlucoBurn is a supplement, it cannot claim to lower blood sugar, reduce symptoms of diabetes, or provide other specific benefits. Under FDA regulations, supplements cannot claim to cure, treat, or prevent a condition.

Although GlucoBurn is clearly marketed to diabetics, it does not claim to lower blood sugar – it simply claims to support healthy blood sugar levels. If you have high blood sugar, then GlucoBurn will not lower them. Instead, the supplement simply claims to support your body’s ability to maintain normal blood sugar levels. Always follow your doctor’s recommended treatment plan when dealing with a condition like diabetes.

Who is GlucoBurn For?

Primal Labs markets GlucoBurn primarily to diabetics. The sales page is filled with stories about customers supporting blood sugar after taking GlucoBurn. Typically, anyone who struggles with blood sugar is either diabetic or pre-diabetic.

However, Primal Labs also markets GlucoBurn to any of the following groups:

Anyone with diabetes or pre-diabetics

People with erratic mood swings throughout the day

Someone with high blood sugar and blood glucose levels

People with draining fatigue and loss of concentration throughout the day

Someone who is overweight for their age and body type

If you fit into any of the groups above, then Primal Labs claims their GlucoBurn formula can help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels while supporting weight loss.

How Does GlucoBurn’s Triple Action Formula Work?

Primal Labs claims to have developed their formula with three specific goals, including:

Maintain healthy blood sugar

Stimulate the release of insulin

Support weight loss

Most doctors recommend diabetics lose weight to more effectively manage their condition. Obesity makes it harder for your body to manage blood sugar. Many doctors will recommend adopting a healthier diet and exercise program to manage your diabetes. GlucoBurn claims to support this goal by supporting your weight loss.

GlucoBurn also claims to stimulate the release of insulin and help you maintain healthy blood sugar. This multi-targeted approach can support your body’s defenses against diabetes in multiple ways.

GlucoBurn Features & Benefits

Primal Labs claims their formula is linked with all of the following features and benefits:

Support Healthy Blood Glucose Levels: Diabetics and pre-diabetics struggle to balance blood sugar. Blood sugar can get too high after a meal as your body struggles to process the food you just ate. GlucoBurn claims to use four ingredients that are “clinically demonstrated” to support healthy blood glucose levels.

Balances Blood Sugar Levels: GlucoBurn claims to balance blood sugar levels using the same four ingredients mentioned above. By taking three capsules of GlucoBurn daily, you can purportedly balance your blood sugar.

Support Healthy Cholesterol Levels: Many diabetics deal with high cholesterol and other health issues. GlucoBurn claims to support healthy cholesterol levels, helping you maintain normal good cholesterol (HDL) levels and normal bad cholesterol (LDL) cholesterol, supporting your cardiovascular health from multiple angles.

Support Weight Loss: GlucoBurn could help you lose weight. The supplement claims to support healthy weight loss by boosting your body’s fat burning metabolism. Your metabolism plays a crucial role in blood sugar, appetite control, food cravings, and calorie burning. If your metabolism is slow or imbalanced, then your body struggles to lose weight. GlucoBurn claims to target your metabolism to help you lose weight.

Stimulate Insulin Release: GlucoBurn claims to stimulate the release of insulin. The ingredients in GlucoBurn can purportedly “push more sugar into cells for better fuel and fat burning.” GlucoBurn may also stimulate insulin by activating insulin receptors, mimicking naturally-occurring insulin.

Support Healthy Blood Pressure: Poor cardiovascular health and diabetes can also lead to high blood pressure. GlucoBurn claims to support healthy blood pressure by maintaining healthy blood glucose levels.

Overall, GlucoBurn claims to give customers “a healthy balanced life.” Whether supporting blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, or other effects, GlucoBurn claims to support your body’s ability to balance itself in multiple ways.

GlucoBurn Ingredients

All diabetes supplements claim to support blood sugar and other symptoms of diabetes. However, many of them don’t work. To separate good and bad diabetes supplements, you need to compare the list of ingredients.

Good diabetes supplements have a transparent list of ingredients and dosages. Dosage is important for diabetes supplements, as there’s a big difference between taking 2500mg of white mulberry leaf extract and 25mg of extract. One dose is scientifically proven to work, while the other dose will get broken down by stomach acid long before it provides any benefits.

Primal Labs has added all of the following ingredients to GlucoBurn:

White Mulberry Leaf Extract: The white mulberry leaf extract in GlucoBurn purportedly has “carb blocking power.” The ingredients blocks carbs from spiking your blood sugar, supporting your body’s ability to balance blood sugar and blood glucose.

Banaba Leaf Extract: Popular in many diabetes supplements sold online today, banaba leaf extract purportedly has “insulin mimicking action,” according to Primal Labs. Some doctors recommend taking insulin drugs to directly influence your body’s levels of insulin. Primal Labs claims the banaba leaf extract in their formula can mimic insulin, supporting your body’s ability to balance blood sugar.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha lipoic acid is another popular diabetes supplement ingredient. Studies show that alpha lipoic acid can function as a “super antioxidant,” according to Primal Labs.

Gymnema Sylvestre: Gymnema sylvestre purportedly has “sugar destroying power,” according to Primal Labs. Instead of sugar spiking your blood sugar, sugar could be destroyed before it impacts your body. Gymnema sylvestre is an herbal extract used for centuries in India to manage blood sugar. Modern research suggests it could help support blood sugar when taken in the right dosages.

What to Expect When Taking GlucoBurn

The GlucoBurn sales page is filled with testimonials from people who claim to have experienced significant benefits after taking GlucoBurn.

Multiple people who seem to have diabetes claim their blood sugar numbers have improved after taking GlucoBurn, for example. Others claim to be sleeping better.

Here are some of the testimonials shared on the GlucoBurn sales page:

One woman claims to have more energy and is sleeping better after taking GlucoBurn; she also lost weight, and she’s looking forward to experiencing more benefits after 90 days of taking the supplement

One man claims he brags about GlucoBurn to everyone he knows, claiming his blood sugar numbers are “great” after taking GlucoBurn; that man also appreciated GlucoBurn because it’s so easy to take

One woman claims her A1C, triglyceride, and glucose levels “are great” after taking GlucoBurn, claiming that GlucoBurn “really worked for me fairly quickly”

Overall, GlucoBurn claims to give you a healthy, balanced body by supporting blood sugar and other aspects of health and wellness. Just take two capsules of GlucoBurn daily, then enjoy powerful support for your body.

Scientific Evidence for GlucoBurn

You should be skeptical when a supplement claims to help balance your blood sugar – especially when a supplement seems specifically marketed towards diabetics seeking a cheap alternative to insulin. There’s no evidence that GlucoBurn or any other supplement should replace your doctor’s recommended treatment program. You should always follow your doctor’s advice when treating a condition as serious as diabetes.

It’s possible the ingredients in GlucoBurn could support blood sugar in some ways. However, they’re unlikely to significantly lower blood sugar or provide other benefits if you don’t make significant lifestyle changes.

Primal Labs also does not disclose the dosage of ingredients in GlucoBurn, making it difficult to assess the efficacy of the formula. The company does not link to any references, clinical studies, peer-reviewed research, or other sources to verify the claims made on its official website.

However, all Primal Labs supplements are backed by a medical and scientific advisory board. That board has medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, and other specialists. We assume at least one of these medical experts reviewed GlucoBurn’s formula and has approved its use for supporting blood sugar in diabetics.

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is a popular ingredient found in many diabetes supplements. Studies show that ALA works by inhibiting nuclear factor kappa B while activating AMPK in skeletal muscles, leading to a range of metabolic consequences. In more straightforward terms, alpha lipoic acid seems to have antioxidant properties. By supporting healthy inflammation throughout your body, ALA could promote your body’s ability to balance blood sugar, cholesterol, inflammation, and other effects.

Many diabetes supplements also contain Gymnema sylvestre, an herb used for centuries to manage blood sugar. In this 2010 study published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, researchers in India analyzed the use of Gymnema sylvestre in diabetics. Researchers gave 500mg of Gymnema sylvestre per day to adults with diabetes, then observed significant reductions in blood sugar and lipid profiles. Based on these results, researchers concluded that Gymnema sylvestre may have “a beneficial effect” in the management of diabetes.

Some studies have shown that white mulberry leaf could improve glucose tolerance and decrease insulin concentrations in adults. In this 2017 study, researchers assessed white mulberry leaf in a double-blind, placebo-controlled setting. Researchers gave white mulberry leaf extract or a placebo to 37 adults, then observed significant reductions in total blood glucose rise after ingestion of maltodextrin over 120 minutes. In other words, white mulberry leaf extract seemed to inhibit the blood sugar spike you would normally expect.

Ultimately, GlucoBurn contains several ingredients linked to diabetes management, blood sugar management, weight loss, and other effects. Primal Labs does not disclose the full list of ingredients or dosages upfront, making it difficult to completely assess the efficacy of the formula. However, it’s possible GlucoBurn could support advertised benefits in some way.

GlucoBurn Pricing

GlucoBurn is priced at $59.99 per bottle, with discounts available when ordering multiple bottles at once.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered through the official website:

1 Bottle: $59.99 + $9.95 Shipping

$59.99 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $166.47 + Free Shipping

$166.47 + Free Shipping 5 Bottles: $247.45 + Free Shipping

GlucoBurn Refund Policy

GlucoBurn is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a refund within 60 days of your original purchase date.

IF you do not experience changes to your blood sugar within 60 days of taking GlucoBurn, or if you’re unhappy with the effects of GlucoBurn for any reason, then you can request a complete refund from GlucoBurn with no questions asked (minus shipping costs).

About Primal Labs

Primal Labs is an Allen, Texas-based nutritional supplement company. According to the official website at PrimalLabs.com, the company “designs natural health education programs and life-enriching formulas to enhance the quality of our customers’ lives.”

Primal Labs has a medical and scientific advisory board with medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, and other specialists. The company also manufactures supplements in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact Primal Labs via the following:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877-300-7849

Mailing Address: 3100 Technology Drive, Suite 200, Plano, TX 75074

Final Word

GlucoBurn is a blood sugar management supplement priced around $60 per bottle. The supplement claims to support blood sugar using natural ingredients, including herb and plant extracts.

The supplement is primarily marketed to people who struggle to balance their blood sugar – like diabetics or pre-diabetics. Primal Labs claims GlucoBurn can support your ability to balance blood sugar naturally. They also claim it can help with cholesterol, blood pressure, weight loss, and other aspects of health and wellness.

GlucoBurn is priced at $59.95 per bottle and backed by a 60 day refund policy. To learn more about GlucoBurn and how it works, visit the official website today.

