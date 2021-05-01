Does the COVID vaccine act on mutants?Watch Dr. Forch Answer Questions from Louisiana Residents | Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, and Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor of COVID-19 Equity, join reporters Emily Woodruff and Blake Patterson on Friday to enhance late Louisiana vaccination. We talked about vaccines. Percentage.

Residents of Louisiana have submitted over 125 questions to The Times-Picayune and The Advocate.

When asked why Louisianas should be vaccinated, Forch pointed out a calm death toll. More than 10,380 people have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana.

“Vaccines save the lives of so many people,” Fauci said. “More than 570,000 people have died from this in the United States, so a complete cessation is the reason for vaccination.”

Does the vaccine work against mutants?

A reader in the Parish of St. John the Baptist questioned whether it was worth vaccination when a more infectious mutant was detected in Louisiana. According to Forch, the vaccine is also effective against the P.1 mutant detected in Louisiana on Thursday, the first identified in the United Kingdom that people in Louisiana are currently likely to encounter B.1.1. It has the same effect on 7 mutants.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine is slightly reduced,” Fauci said. “Even if the variant is infected, there are benefits.”

Webb pointed out that as more people are vaccinated, it means that the virus has less chance of mutating to new variants. This includes those where current vaccines can be difficult to stop.

“Whenever someone gets infected and sees more viruses being produced in their body, they are an opportunity to create new variants,” Webb said.

Why do young and healthy people need to be vaccinated?

“We are now seeing more and more young people infected and seriously ill,” Forch said.

Even if a young person is asymptomatic, he or she can pass it on to a vulnerable person. In Louisiana, the majority of the population suffers from obesity, heart disease, and high blood pressure, which have been shown to increase the risk of severe illness.

“It could be someone’s brother, mother, father, wife, husband,” Forch said. “You want to have both personal and social responsibility.”

Better: “Natural” immunity or immunity from vaccines?

Readers throughout the state asked why they needed a vaccine when they already had the coronavirus. This is called innate immunity. The data show that vaccination provides better protection.

“Vaccine-induced protection is better than protection from previous infections,” Fauci said. “If you were previously infected, I was vaccinated, and you and I were both exposed to the same virus, I would be more likely to be protected than you.”

How can you convince your family that the vaccine is safe?

Vaccine intake is low in Louisiana, accounting for at least 32% of the population with at least one vaccination, compared to 44% nationwide. New Orleans vaccinated readers asked what they could say to their unvaccinated and untrusted spouses.

According to Webb, it’s normal to have questions, and residents should try to answer them and find reliable people to help them understand the importance of vaccination.

Webb, who lives in Virginia but whose parents frequently visit Louisiana, said, “I appeared with a vial full of people who knew what someone knew, and said,” I stabbed this in your arm. If you say “I want to,” I have to ask a question. ” Is from.

Do vaccines cause infertility?

Fauci has discontinued the general myth that Avita Springs healthcare providers will affect future childbirth.

“Not only is there no evidence that this will happen, but there is no biological reason to even suspect that it will happen,” Fauci said.

“The false information is alive,” Webb said. He said the myth of childbirth can be traced back to German scientists whose theory was uncovered. “It is important to know what the source of the statement is.”

Why do I need to wear a mask when I have been vaccinated?

Fauci hinted that more information would be available on this, but vaccine trials only measured whether the dose prevented symptomatic infections and whether they completely protected someone from the infection. Said he didn’t.

Unknown variants can also infect vaccinated people. Wearing a mask prevents the vaccinated person from inadvertently transferring the infection to another person.

“As we get more information about how vaccines protect you from infecting others, we will see changes in our recommendations on what vaccinated people can do,” Fauci said. I did.