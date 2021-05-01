FEMA has partnered with a local black church for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic





Some may hesitate to vaccinate the Chesapeake, Virginia-COVID-19 vaccine, but a new partnership between FEMA and a local church encourages more people to vaccinate. One clinic is reaching out to people who may be nervous about vaccination. “Partnerships with the local black church are one of the most important things that have happened in this community. One of the reasons is friendliness. There are still many barriers and hesitations in the black and brown communities. There is, “said Mary Bibs. , Vaccine organizer. FEMA has partnered with a local black church to get more people who may be hesitant to vaccinate. At First Baptist Church South Hill, the pastor says the partnership has had a significant impact on the community. “You work with the Black Church to allow individuals of all levels to be cared for and cared for in a very special way. Of course, we are committed to providing the best. I guarantee, “said Executive Dorteo Davis, Pastor of First Baptist Church South Hill. Jenene Brown was hesitant to get the vaccine, but after a lot of thought and debate, he decided to get it. “I don’t even lie-I was surprised. There are so many stories. Everyone said,” This happens to you, it happens to you. People are dying. I really do it. I don’t want to get it. “Honestly, if I didn’t want to go out of state, I wouldn’t have got it. But I’m glad I got it because I know I have nothing to worry about in the future, “Brown said after receiving her. First dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shots. Brown recommends that others also be vaccinated. “I think it’s probably the best thing for everyone to end this pandemic and get back to normal life.” Rev. Davis says this partnership is essential to the community. “We are very confident in what we are doing. We feel comfortable with it. You love your family, friends, and the people around you. Then get it, protect them, and protect yourself, “Davis said. .. The clinic has vaccinated more than 500 people this week. FEMA representatives say they plan to partner with more churches to vaccinate more individuals. Related: Local ministers instill confidence in vaccines to help health authorities vaccine vulnerable communities Lauren Laburn, FEMA crew leader, said: The First Baptist Church South Hill Vaccination Clinic ends Saturday and is open from 10 am to 6 pm. Individuals only enter to obtain the Pfizer vaccine and do not need to pre-register. Click here for a complete COVID vaccination guide.

..





