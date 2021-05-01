Alabama doctors say coronavirus precautions shouldn’t be relaxed yet

It’s been three weeks since the mask mandate for the entire state of Alabama expired.

The State Department of Health is still seeing an increase in the number of people suffering from coronavirus-positive cases and flu-like symptoms.





We talked to two doctors in the state, but the governor ended his duty to mask, knowing that the Alabama were wise, kept a social distance, and wore masks as needed. They say.

However, the amount of relaxation and vaccinated people is currently causing minor problems.

“I think people are fed up with COVID. We are all fed up with COVID. But we need us regarding the number of people vaccinated in Alabama to relax mitigation standards. It’s not a great place. ” Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Public Health Service.

According to Landers, more than 66% of people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. The number drops dramatically in people between the ages of 16 and 54, at only 25%.

She said this number indicates that the largest age groups need greater impetus to continue to be vaccinated, which is one of the reasons for the increase in cases. It was.

“Only one in five people are fully protected by this vaccine. As you can see, public health measures such as masking have been relaxed and more people are gathering indoors without masks. The community in the state. It may make sense to see the infection, “says Dr. .. Ellen Eaton.

Eaton is a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, she says, and now positive cases are increasing by about 6%.

Another reason for the increase is that most people ignored it after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear a mask unless it was a small group outside.

Eaton said people didn’t pay any attention when the state-wide Maskman date was over.

“If people apply these guidelines to themselves prematurely and are not vaccinated, things can get worse and some increase in community spread,” Eaton said.

Both Landers and Eaton say summer is just around the corner and can be vaccinated against the flu and COVID to make sure they are prophylactic rather than reactive with respect to this deadly virus. It is important.

You might think you’ve beaten COVID, but doctors say it still has a lasting effect.

“Many people still have COVID symptoms after they have resolved their acute illness, so protection is about keeping them out of COVID,” Landers said.

The way to do this is to get vaccinated and pay attention to the CDC guidelines.

Landers knows that there are many and can be confusing at times, but to keep it as simple as possible. She said she should wear a mask, vaccinate and be vigilant while in the vicinity of others.

Eaton also told WAAY 31 that the state has seen an abnormal increase in flu-like symptoms in patients over the past few weeks. She says it’s not normal because only cases like the flu and colds are seen during the winter. This may indicate that early cases of COVID may be seen.

“Influenza activity has historically been low in the past winter months and is unlikely to be on the rise now. Therefore, public health experts are concerned about influenza-like activity. These increasing cases of flu may actually be cases of the new coronavirus, as only one in five Alabama people is fully vaccinated, “she says. I did.

Currently, Eaton says it’s unclear if there will be a massive surge during the summer, but it’s all about whether we’re doing masking well and whether we’re eligible to do so. It depends on whether you are vaccinated.