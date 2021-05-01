Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect childbirth and menstruation?And other questions you may be asking

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (CBS 58)-False information about childbirth and reproductive health raises doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine among adolescents.

Dr. Ellen Hayes, Medical Director of the Vios Fertility Institute in Wauwatosa, said:

Hayes, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility expert, said many patients were asking questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, which they understand. She said there is currently no evidence to suggest that vaccination affects someone’s fertility and the ability to have a family at some point.

“Don’t necessarily believe what you see on social media. Many people talking about this on social media aren’t qualified to talk about it,” she said.

The official position of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine is as follows: “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for women who are thinking of becoming pregnant or who are pregnant to minimize the risk to themselves and their pregnancy.”

Based on how the vaccine works in the body, experts believe that it is unlikely to pose a risk to pregnant people. However, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant people are currently limited. The CDC states that clinical trials are underway or planned to study the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and how well it works in pregnant people.

Dr. Michael Beninati, a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine at UW Health, said some of the best data came from the CDC’s V-safe app and could report adverse effects from the vaccine.

“Initial data from the first 4,500 or perhaps nearly 5,000 pregnant patients who tracked symptoms with the v-safe app show no increase in stillbirth, birth defects, or miscarriage,” Beninati said. Stated.

Evidence suggests that pregnant women infected with COVID-19 may have more serious consequences, such as hospitalization, than non-pregnant women.

“As far as we know now, the risk of COVID seems to outweigh the risk of vaccines,” said Dr. Michael Beninati, a maternal-fetal medicine expert at UW Health.

Some studies suggest that the vaccine even provides protection for newborns.

“Currently, there are several case reports in an early series of cases showing the presence of antibodies in cord blood, which are the result of vaccination of pregnant patients, resulting in passive immunization of the foetation and newborn. Yes, we think that the baby will benefit in that direct way, and in a more indirect way keeping the mother healthy is always a developing foetation. Will benefit the umbilical cord, “said Beninati.

As people are considering whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine, we asked Dr. Hayes to uncover myths about childbirth, reproductive health, and menstruation. The conversation between Dr. Hayes and CBS58 reporter Roseschmidt is as follows:

1. Does your patient have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine?

“I have a lot of patients asking about COVID-19, because I think there are still a lot of questions in general, especially related to pregnancy and pregnancy and childbirth attempts, so we know now. Our governing body recommends that the American Society for Reproductive Medicine vaccinate women when they are about to become pregnant and when they are pregnant, so for certain childbirth treatments, There are some restrictions that you don’t necessarily want to get vaccinated on the same day, but if you don’t, you’re actually recommending (vaccine) at this point. “

What do you tell patients who are hesitant about the vaccine?

“At this point, there are certainly data that COVID-19 infections during pregnancy are more serious, require hospitalization, intubation, and need to be in the ICU more often than non-pregnant women. Vaccination Whether or not to receive it is still a personal choice, but what we do know is that COVID-19 is more serious during pregnancy and the vaccine appears to be safe during pregnancy. , I recommend it to my patients. “

Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect my fertility?

“Vaccines are relatively new, so I’m sure some people are a little reluctant to get them, but they’re certainly spreading on social media spreading this idea that vaccines can hurt future childbirth. There are some myths that are there. There is literally no data to support it. Therefore, women who used COVID-19 seem to have no problem getting pregnant after infection, and vaccination does not have any problem. So I don’t think people really base it on medical information. Unfortunately, it’s a kind of conspiracy theory on social media, but there’s no data to support it. “

Where did the rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine and infertility come from?

“I don’t think you should necessarily believe what you see on social media. Many people are talking about this on social media, but they are not qualified to talk about it. The reason this became a myth affects pregnancy. This is because the vaccine has a small amino acid sequence that resembles a specific protein called syncitin-1, which is important for the placenta to attach to the uterus. In fact, we are looking at the medical thinking There is no basis. The vaccine somehow forms an antibody against this protein, suggesting that it will be difficult to transplant the placenta to support future pregnancies, so of course your own. It is advisable to make a decision. It is your right to refuse. If you wish, but we suggest that women of reproductive age and even teenage women get the vaccine. . “

Is there any truth to the idea that my menstrual cycle may be affected after vaccination with COVID-19?

“In fact, there are some truths that can disrupt the menstrual cycle in a very short period of time. Therefore, whenever a woman is ill, her body is stressed (and it). We know that it can affect the menstrual cycle, then one, two, and perhaps three cycles. Therefore, if a woman is using COVID-19, the regularity of the menstrual cycle It seems to be disturbed for about a month or two, and getting a vaccine seems to improve the menstrual cycle. Same, but it’s an acute reaction of the immune system, not because it has long-term effects on the ovaries. is.”

If my menstrual cycle is affected by the COVID-19 vaccine, can it affect my ability to conceive in the future?

“This does not affect the pregnancy rate during the pregnancy treatment cycle. Changes in the menstrual cycle can be as simple as ovulating. Eggs are released a little earlier or later than usual. It does not necessarily mean that you could not get pregnant in the meantime. Therefore, it is not always necessary to compare these two things with an egg and there is no evidence that childbirth is impaired. “

You mentioned that there are periods during which fertility drugs are not recommended for vaccines. Can it be extended?

“Patients receiving fertility drug treatments such as embryo transfer and endometrial insemination usually do not want to be vaccinated within 3 days before and after these treatments, but otherwise. , Actually there is no limit. “

Is there evidence that pregnant patients receiving the COVID-19 vaccine may benefit the foetation?

“Well, there certainly seems to be antibodies that infect babies-probably in breast milk during pregnancy and certainly after childbirth. Therefore, antibodies against COVID-19 in newborns are good.”

How about a man giving birth?

“There is no data suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccine impairs male birth … How many data suggest that COVID-19 infection can impair male birth for about 1-2 months after infection? It does not necessarily depend on the degree of infection, so it is not always the case that men have symptoms or need to be hospitalized. It affects sperm motility, sperm shape, and in some cases sperm count. May give, but this seems to be really self-restricted only to sperm produced during COVID-19 infection. Men are constantly producing sperm, so within about 72 days they Have new batches of unexposed sperm Infectious diseases, so their numbers will appear to recover. “