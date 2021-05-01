Health
Deciphering the vaccination debate | Boxburg Advertiser
Are we or not? Should we or shouldn’t? More than ever, people around the world are discussing vaccines. While these conversations tend to focus on the Covid-19 vaccine, we must not forget the important role of other vaccines in general medicine.
Vaccines Bring Us Closer is this year’s theme for World Immunization Week, facilitating efforts on vaccination and its role in improving the health and well-being of the population, regardless of age, status or place of residence. Is aimed at.
Since the first recorded vaccine in 1798, the outlook for human health and medicine has changed significantly. The effects of the vaccine range from eradication of polio and smallpox to prevention of whooping cough, yellow fever, tuberculosis and measles.
The current pandemic has given us a taste of what it would be like to live without vaccine protection. Many of these vaccines are given as children, and the flu vaccine is given annually.
World Immunization Week is held in the last week of April each year, and the world focuses on Covid-19, as its immunization and attention shifts from the importance of regular vaccines, so the World Health Organization (WHO) ) Focus back using this week.
Not only is it focused on increasing and building people’s trust and confidence in vaccines, but it is also calling for new partners to invest in breaking down the critical barriers that prevent some of the population from vaccination. I will. This is an important message as many children have not been vaccinated during the pandemic and are at risk for serious illnesses such as measles and polio.
The rapid spread of false information about vaccination further exacerbates this threat.
Vaccines-What’s the big deal?
For over 200 years, the medical and scientific industry has been working on the development of various vaccines to protect and stop us from deadly diseases. In summary, vaccines are developed using some of the specific pathogens, harmful bacteria and viruses, and are injected into the body so that the immune system can develop antibodies to fight the disease if it develops.
Yes, vaccination may cause certain symptoms of the disease. But this is because of the way our bodies are built. Our immune system is designed to attack any “intruder” on our system by producing antibodies. However, this does not happen immediately and gives the pathogen the opportunity to release certain symptoms.
This does not mean that a person develops a serious illness, but only the way our body protects us. This is our body’s way of protecting us and we do not develop serious illness.
Herd immunity
Vaccines not only protect individuals from the onset of illness, but also protect our entire population. Herd immunity develops when the number of specific vaccinated individuals reaches a critical number. This means that some individuals, whether or not they are vaccinated, have been vaccinated enough to protect the entire population from the development of a particular disease.
People who say no
Vaccines do not see vaccines as a tool for disease prevention and prevention, but believe that they only cause illness in people, and some believe that they cause developmental problems in children.
There is a belief that vaccination in childhood causes the development of autism, a neuropathy known to impair social interaction and communication. This idea comes from unreliable studies linking vaccines to the development of autism. However, the study later turned out to be fraudulent and the results were invalid.
Nevertheless, there are still many groups who believe this is true and do not vaccinate their children, increasing their risk of developing these diseases.
It is estimated that there are about 20 million children worldwide who are not vaccinated against preventable childhood diseases. Certain illnesses are rare in certain parts of the world, so the need for these vaccinations does not appear to be a necessary expense. Rural people are also unable to get vaccinated because of the cost. As such, WHO is very focused on getting enough funding to break through these barriers.
The future of vaccines
Vaccines are being developed and implemented rapidly due to advances in science. Vaccines are in clinical trials for certain cancers, HIV, AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, and other deadly diseases. Stop a little to imagine a world without them.
Influenza vaccine
Annual influenza vaccines differ slightly in that different vaccines are developed each year, depending on the particular strain of influenza. This is an optional vaccine and is commonly given to people at high risk who are likely to have a serious, if not fatal, reaction to the flu. This includes the elderly, asthma, and people with other life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and HIV and AIDS.
However, given the reality that Covid-19 is so prevalent in our community, we inoculate consumers with the flu vaccine each year to help develop a healthy immune system and get sick. We want to prevent and fight properly.
A small puncture wound on the arm may not seem to matter. However, ensuring that you and your child receive the correct vaccine can be a life-threatening problem for you and the people around you.
Book a slot for your shot as the vaccine will improve and continue to improve the health and well-being of everyone everywhere throughout your life.
Article by Lizeth Kruger, Dis-Chem National Clinic Manager
