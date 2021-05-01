South Asians at higher risk of Covid infection and death than other UK communities — Lancet





A + New Delhi: Britain’s South Asian communities are more likely than any other ethnic minority community to become infected, severely ill, or even die during the second wave of the pandemic. New paper To Lancet Said. Even during the last wave of the country, which lasted from February to September 2020, ethnic minority groups were found to be at high risk of being infected with the virus, hospitalized, receiving intensive care and eventually dying. I did. White community. For example Covid-19 Death Study Between March and May last year, we found that the UK had the highest mortality rate among blacks. But during the second wave of September-December 2020, all other ethnic minority groups got better, but not the South Asian communities. It was encouraging that the risk was reduced between blacks and mixed-race groups during the second wave, but against South Asians, who were at increased risk as a result of the more unfavorable Covid in the second wave. There is concern that a trend has emerged. A study published on April 30 said. Read again: Aerial cremation shot, Modi’s failure — how global media reported India’s Covid crisis Responsible factors Among the various factors that contribute to the different effects of the virus on South Asian communities, one is that South Asians (21% according to the 2011 census) are more multigenerational than any other community. There is a tendency to live in the environment and at home. According to research. Other factors include blood pressure, weight, and other underlying health conditions, with relatively limited access to health care, living in underdeveloped areas, and at the forefront, according to the authors of the study. There is socio-economic deprivation, such as working. Danger. Stigma and underlying racism can play a role in why viruses are known to pose significant risks to minorities, which was previously discussed. according to report Experiences of stigma, racism, discrimination and fear among ethnic minorities have made them more vulnerable, according to Kevin Fenton, regional director of Public Health England. The study further argues that there is an urgent need to ensure that ethnic minorities are vaccinated, and that hesitation between groups is addressed and dispelled. “Unless direct measures are taken to increase vaccine reliability, differences in vaccine intake can further exacerbate the health inequalities faced by ethnic minority groups compared to white groups.” The study states. (Edited by Debalina Dey) Read again: That’s understandable if you claim that India’s Covid deaths are twice that of the government.But not 10 times Subscribe to our channel at YouTube & telegram Why news media is at stake and how to fix it As India faces multiple crises, it needs more free, fair, hyphen-free and suspicious journalism. However, the news media itself is at stake. There was a brutal furlough and a furlough. The best of journalism is to shrink and succumb to the crude sight of prime time. ThePrint has some of the best young reporters, columnists and editors working on it. To maintain this quality of journalism, smart and thoughtful people like you have to pay for it.Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it Here.. Support our journalism

