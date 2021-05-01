New studies show that serious Covid in young people can be explained by obesity

Since the onset of the pandemic, it has become clear that some people infected with the coronavirus have more serious illnesses. This increased the chances of hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, or death.

As we grow older, weakened immunity and chronic health can affect how our body responds to the virus. Indeed, age is the greatest risk factor for developing severe COVID and dying from it. Over 70% of deaths from COVID in the UK are people over the age of 75.

Ethnicity, gender, and obesity have also been found to be risk factors for serious COVID outcomes. But, of course, you can’t do anything about age, gender, or ethnicity. But we can do something about being overweight.

Body mass index (BMI) Is a measure that applies height and weight to calculate a weight score. People with a BMI greater than 25 are considered overweight and those with a BMI greater than 30 are considered obese.

Early studies showed that overweight or obese people were more admitted to the ICU than those who were overweight or not obese and needed a ventilator. obesity.. In fact, even Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the severity of his own COVID infection was “Overweight” At the time.

A A study presented at Nature last year Obesity reportedly increased the risk of COVID-related mortality. People with the highest BMI (40+) had a 92% higher risk of dying from COVID than those with a healthy BMI (18.5-25). But most people aren’t overweight. Since many people are inactive during the blockade and may have gained a little extra weight, can that excess weight also increase the risk of developing severe COVID? Our latest research I saw only that.

We investigated the risk of severe COVID across the full range of BMI using anonymous health records of approximately 7 million people aged 20-99 years in the United Kingdom.

Of the 6,910,695 body weights recorded, 13,503 were hospitalized for COVID, 1,602 needed treatment in the ICU, and 5,479 died of COVID in the first wave of the UK (January-May 2020). Did. Most of these people were over 60 years old (72% of hospitalizations, 56% of ICU admissions, 93% of deaths).

Risk begins to increase at the upper limit of healthy weight

The lowest risk of patients with a BMI of 23, at which point the risk increases linearly, the risk of hospitalization is about 5% higher, the risk of hospitalization in the ICU is 10% higher, and the mortality rate per unit is higher. It increased by 4%. With BMI.

Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology

Our analysis took into account several factors that may affect risk, such as age, gender, ethnicity, and existing health conditions such as type 2 diabetes. People with a BMI under the age of 23, including those with a low weight (BMI <18.5), were also at risk of COVID-related hospitalization and death. This may be related to the weakness associated with being underweight.

In particular, the effect of overweight on the risk of severe COVID was greatest in adolescents aged 20-39 and diminished after age 60. Overweight had little effect on the risk of severe COVID in people over the age of 80. ..

The increased risk of hospitalization per BMI unit between the ages of 20 and 39 is 9%. 8% for ages 40-59. 4% for 60-79 years; 1% for people aged 80-99. The increased risk of death per BMI unit between the ages of 20 and 39 is 17%. 13% for ages 40-59. 3% for 60-79 years; 0% for people aged 80-99.

Young people generally experienced much less severe COVID and were less likely to die than older people. Still, young people with a BMI of 30 are at much higher risk of severe COVID than their healthy weight companions.

The risk associated with higher BMI was greater in blacks compared to whites. The increased risk of hospitalization per BMI unit for blacks was 7% compared to 4% for whites. And the increased risk of death for blacks was 8% compared to 4% for whites. There was no evidence that the risks of other ethnic groups differed from those of the white population.

Many good reasons to lose weight

Although this study could not determine whether weight loss could reduce these risks, it said that losing excess weight could reduce the risk of developing severe COVID. I can think of it. And, of course, there are other health benefits to losing weight.

However, it is difficult to lose weight. We need more support systems to help people lose weight. This may help reduce the severity of COVID at the population level, reducing the burden on the healthcare system while reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. There is sex.

Nellis M Astbury, Senior Researcher, Diet and Obesity, Oxford University; Carmen legs, University Research Lecturer, Nutrition, Oxford University,and Min GAO, Doctoral Candidate, Non-Infectious Chronic Disease, Oxford University

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..