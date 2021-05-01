New study: In addition to initiating infection, coronavirus peplomer plays an important role in disease





Scientists have for some time known that the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer helps the virus infect its host by latching it into healthy cells. Currently, major new studies show that peaplomers also play an important role in the disease itself. Newsletter | Click to see the best explainers of the day in your inbox Even in a paper published in Circulation Research on April 30th, COVID-19 Is a vascular disease and shows exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages and attacks the vascular system (including blood vessels) at the cellular level. The findings help explain various seemingly unrelated complications of Covid-19 and may open the door to new research on more effective treatments, the Salk Institute said in a media release. I will. Salk researchers collaborated on a treatise with scientists at the University of California, San Diego. “Many people think of it as a respiratory illness, but it’s actually a vascular disease. That’s why some people have a stroke, and some people have other parts of the body. You can explain if you have a problem with them. What they all have in common is that they all have a vascular base, “said the Soak Institute, a collaborative study. I quoted the lead author, Professor Urimana. There is growing consensus that SARS-CoV-2 affects the vascular system, but it was not understood exactly how it affected it. Similarly, scientists studying other coronaviruses have long suspected that peplomers contribute to damage to vascular endothelial cells, but this is the first time this process has been documented. Therefore, the findings themselves are not entirely surprising. However, the treatise provides for the first time a clear confirmation and detailed explanation of the mechanism by which proteins damage vascular cells, the Salk Institute for Biological Studies said. In a new study, researchers created a “pseudovirus” surrounded by a crown of the classic SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer, but did not contain the actual virus. Exposure to this pseudovirus caused damage to the lungs and arteries of animal models. This proves that peplomer alone is sufficient to cause illness. Tissue samples showed inflammation of the endothelial cells lining the pulmonary artery wall. The team then replicated this process in the lab, exposing healthy endothelial cells (lining the arteries) to peplomer. They showed that peplomer damages cells by binding to ACE2 (human protein). This binding disrupted the molecular signaling of ACE2 to mitochondria, the organelles that generate cell energy, damaging and fragmenting mitochondria. Previous studies have shown similar effects when cells are exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which indicates that damage occurs when cells are exposed to peplomer alone. This is the first study shown. “Even if the virus’s ability to replicate is removed, COVID has the effect of causing significant damage to vascular cells, thanks to its ability to bind to this ACE2 receptor, which is now a well-known S protein receptor. Further studies used will also provide new insights into the infectivity and severity of the mutant SARSCoV-2 virus, “said Manor. Source: Salk Institute for Biological Studies

