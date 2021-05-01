Latest COVID-19 figures in Canada on Friday, April 30, 2021 | National

The latest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Canada as of 7:30 pm EST on Friday, April 30, 2021.

There are 1,219,425 confirmed cases in Canada.

_Canada: 1,219,425 confirmed cases (83,319 activities, 1,111,887 resolved, 24,219 deaths) * Total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases of repatriated travelers I am.

There were 8,347 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 219.23 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 54,845 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 7,835.

Fifty new deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 340 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 49. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.13 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 63.73 per 100,000.

31,479,292 tests have been completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,076 confirmed cases (37 activities, 1,033 resolutions, 6 deaths).

There were eight new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 7.09 per 100,000. A total of 23 new cases have occurred in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 3.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 1.15 per 100,000.

242,140 tests have been completed.

_Prince Edward Island: 181 confirmed cases (12 activities, 169 resolutions, 0 deaths).

There were two new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 7.52 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 6 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000.

There are 142,802 completed tests.

Nova Scotia: 2,427 confirmed cases (589 active, 1,771 resolved, 67 dead).

There were 67 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 60.14 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 489 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 70.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 6.84 per 100,000.

551,664 tests have been completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,915 confirmed cases (128 activities, 1,751 resolutions, 36 deaths).

There were 15 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 16.38 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 76 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 11.

There were no newly reported deaths on Friday. A total of two new deaths have been reported in the last seven days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is zero. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.04 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 4.61 per 100,000.

298,490 tests have been completed.

_ Quebec: 349,773 confirmed cases (9,673 activities, 329,174 resolutions, 10,926 deaths).

There were 1,041 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 112.81 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 7,085 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1,012.

Thirteen new deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 70 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 10. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.12 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 127.42 per 100,000.

8,254,648 tests have been completed.

_Ontario: 463,364 confirmed cases (38,062 activities, 417,252 resolutions, 8,050 deaths).

There were 3,887 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 258.33 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 26,054 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 3,722.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 187 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 27. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.18 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 54.64 per 100,000.

Tests of 13,901,630 have been completed.

_Manitoba: 38,729 confirmed cases (2,375 activities, 35,380 resolutions, 974 deaths).

There were 295 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 172.19 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 1,666 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 238.

One new death was reported on Friday. A total of 10 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 1. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.1 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 70.62 per 100,000.

676,532 tests have been completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 41,098 confirmed cases (2,426 activities, 38,181 resolutions, 491 deaths).

There were 274 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 205.82 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 1,701 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 243.

Four new deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 20 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 3. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.24 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 41.66 per 100,000.

Testing of 764,890 is complete.

_ Alberta: 190,734 confirmed cases (21,828 activities, 166,824 resolutions, 2,082 deaths).

There were 2,007 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 493.64 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 11,957 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1,708.

Seven new deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 23 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 3. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.07 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 47.08 per 100,000.

4,127,070 tests have been completed.

_British Columbia: 129,482 confirmed cases (8,116 activities, 119,785 resolutions, 1,581 deaths).

There were 740 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 157.66 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 5,724 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 818.

Four new deaths were reported on Friday. A total of 27 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 4. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.07 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 30.71 per 100,000.

2,480,179 tests have been completed.

_ Yukon: 81 confirmed cases (zero activity, 79 resolutions, 2 deaths).

There were no new cases on Friday. In the last 7 days, a total of 1 new case has occurred. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

There were no newly reported deaths on Friday. One new death has been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is zero. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.34 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 4.76 per 100,000.

8,939 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 51 confirmed cases (6 activities, 45 resolutions, 0 deaths).

There were no new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 13.29 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 3 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000.

18,351 tests have been completed.

_ Nunavut Territory: 501 confirmed cases (67 activities, 430 resolutions, 4 deaths).

There were 11 new cases on Friday. The percentage of active cases is 170.25 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 60 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 9.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 10.16 per 100,000.

11,881 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 30, 2021.