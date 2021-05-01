US Coronavirus: 100 million fully vaccinated people are helping the US reopen.But we need millions more





“I can confidently say that the worst is behind us,” Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University, told Good Morning America on Friday. “We don’t see the suffering and death we saw during the holidays. I think we are in much better shape forward.”

The only thing that could threaten the outlook, he said, is the spread of coronavirus variants, making increasing vaccination even more important.

Vaccination milestones mean that nearly 40% of adults have been vaccinated, but the United States still has no way to reach the protection needed in 70-85% of the population to achieve herd immunity. There is. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci. And health officials say the only way to keep mortality down is to increase vaccination efforts.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said on Friday that low mortality and high vaccination rates make it reasonable to aim for a full resumption by July 1.

“We are focusing on vaccination of people and lowering case rates,” he said at the White House’s Covid-19 press conference. “If we can continue at this pace, the case rate will decrease and vaccination will increase. Then, I think July 1st is a reasonable goal.” However, she warns that “the virus had previously tricked us,” and it will be important to monitor the incident in the coming months. The CDC promotes both routine and Covid-19 vaccines for adolescents Missing regular vaccinations can cause problems, as authorities aim to make vaccines currently available only to young people over the age of 16. Warrensky said routine adolescent immunizations have declined this year. The need for routine immunization for children returning to school, the annual deployment of influenza vaccines, and the expected availability of the Covid-19 vaccine for children over the age of 12 poses a logistical challenge. She said she might present it. “Achieving both the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in adolescence and the rapid catch-up of regular vaccination among local, state, and federal-level families, healthcare providers, and public health authorities. It requires a truly coordinated effort, “says Walensky. At an event hosted by the Pediatric Society. Valensky called on the pediatrician to support the effort. “To achieve high immunization rates and reduce Covid-19 infections, children under the age of 18 need to be vaccinated quickly and extensively,” she said. Younger vaccinations are becoming more important as more older people are vaccinated and those reporting infections are younger and distorted. In West Virginia, the median age of new cases is now 34, Governor Jim Justice announced. It’s been 10 years down from a few months ago. “The average age of people infected with Covid-19 has really dropped in the last few months,” said Dr. Kramersh, emperor of the state’s coronavirus. “We know that our age category of 10 to 19 is our largest in the positive rate and spread of Covid-19,” Marsh said. “I’m telling young people as much as I can, saying you should definitely have legitimate concerns,” said Justice, who advised young people in West Virginia to vaccinate. Said. Justice, the two biggest concerns about infecting young people are infecting others with the virus “without getting sick” and “serious side effects …” [for] The rest of your life. “ Most of the side effects of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are “not serious” Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine raised concerns about rare reports of blood clots associated with it, but a new review of safety data classified only 3% of reactions reported after vaccination as severe. I found out that there is. According to the report, a total of 17 severe blood clots have occurred while experiencing low platelet levels. CDC report published on Friday. The report states that the safety profile of previous vaccines is similar to that seen in clinical trials, but safety monitoring during vaccine deployment quickly identified the development of blood clots. “A rare but serious adverse event that occurs primarily in women, a large vascular thrombus with a decrease in platelet count, was quickly detected by the US Vaccine Safety Monitoring System,” CDC researchers said. It is stated in the report. “After receipt of all COVID-19 vaccines, including the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, monitoring of common and rare adverse events continues.” The data included 88 deaths reported after vaccination. Of these deaths, three occurred in patients with dural venous sinus thrombosis, and CDC researchers wrote in a preliminary review that “other deaths do not appear to be associated with vaccination.” I will.

CNN’s Jen Christensen, Virginia Langmaid, Lauren Mascarenhas, Melissa Alonso, and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos