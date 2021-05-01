Qualities that help nurses prosper | Fit

Nursing is a rewarding and rewarding field. The demand for nurses is high, and the COVID-19 pandemic only emphasizes how important these talented healthcare professionals are.
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, Nursing is the largest medical professional in the United States and employs more than 3.8 million registered nurses. In 2018, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that registered nurse jobs will increase by 15% between 2016 and 2026.
Many who are interested in a career as a nurse may wonder if they have what it takes to become a nurse. Certain qualities can help nurses thrive in this challenging area.
•reliability: For nearly 20 years, Americans have ranked nursing as the most trusted, admired, and ethical profession, as shown in Gallup polls. Nurses maintain high ethical standards, with 8% of respondents ranking nurse integrity as very high or high.
• Empathy: From the patient’s point of view, it is the skills that nurses must hone to be able to feel what others are experiencing. This may require the nurse to stand in the patient’s shoes and adapt care to make the patient more comfortable and reassuring.
• Emotional stability: Nurses often have to shelve their emotions so that they can provide the most effective care for their patients. Every day can bring strong emotions. Nurses are not robots, but they need to remain strong in difficult situations and perfect the balance of empathy. Studies have shown that emotionally stable nurses can solve problems and keep patients safe, according to Damer University.
• Effective communication: A good nurse is a good communicator who can absorb information from patients and convey medical initiatives in a concise manner. Nurses also need to be able to effectively share information and care plans between doctors and other staff.
• problem solving: The specialist nurse looks at the problem and finds a solution. They know when certain situations will be difficult and seek the opinions of others to achieve satisfactory results.
• Team player: Nurses need to work brilliantly with the healthcare team, patients, families, and all individuals involved in the health plan. This may require nurses to wear a variety of hats while remaining flexible and motivated to adapt to changing situations on the fly.
